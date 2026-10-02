Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 2 October 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).
USDJPY analysis shows that price action suggests a top is forming. The market is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a downward correction. Despite this, the short-term bias remains moderately bullish. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to buy on dips with a tight stop loss, anticipating an upward move. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 156.90 area offers a more favourable entry point. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 156.90.
The news backdrop for USDJPY shows an advantage for sellers at 58% versus 42%, although the technical picture suggests continued growth after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.76 offers upside potential of 186 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases the potential profit to 260 pips. A stop loss at 156.25 limits the risk to 65 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.
XAUUSD analysis shows that yesterday’s rise resulted in a moderate net gain. Price action formed an intraday bullish Gartley pattern. The support level is located at 4,129.00. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,129.00 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,129.00. Economic data may negatively affect the short-term technical picture.
The news backdrop for XAUUSD is essentially neutral, with a slight advantage for buyers at 51% versus 49%, supporting the bullish outlook. The technical picture also suggests the upward move could continue after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,253.00 offers upside potential of 124 points, while the second target at 4,330.00 increases the potential profit to 201 points. A stop loss at 4,089.00 limits the risk to 40 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.1 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
DE40Cash analysis shows that price action suggests a base is forming. At the same time, a stronger upward correction is expected. The bias remains towards lower levels, with any rise expected to be limited. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to sell on a pullback with a tight stop loss, anticipating a renewed downward move. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 25,190 level offers a more favourable entry point. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,190. The resistance level is located at 25,190.
The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a clear advantage for sellers at 67% versus 33%, supporting the bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to limited upside potential followed by a resumption of the downward move. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 24,725 offers downside potential of 465 points, while the second target at 24,260 increases the potential profit to 930 points. A stop loss at 25,353 limits the risk to 163 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.7 for the second.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.