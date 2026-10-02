Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 2 October 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that price action suggests a top is forming. The market is currently trading at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a downward correction. Despite this, the short-term bias remains moderately bullish. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to buy on dips with a tight stop loss, anticipating an upward move. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 156.90 area offers a more favourable entry point. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 156.90.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows an advantage for sellers at 58% versus 42%, although the technical picture suggests continued growth after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 158.76 offers upside potential of 186 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases the potential profit to 260 pips. A stop loss at 156.25 limits the risk to 65 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.85

Entry point: 156.90

Target 1: 158.76

Target 2: 159.50

Stop loss: 156.25

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:4

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that yesterday’s rise resulted in a moderate net gain. Price action formed an intraday bullish Gartley pattern. The support level is located at 4,129.00. Buying at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 4,129.00 area offers a more comfortable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on dips. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,129.00. Economic data may negatively affect the short-term technical picture.

The news backdrop for XAUUSD is essentially neutral, with a slight advantage for buyers at 51% versus 49%, supporting the bullish outlook. The technical picture also suggests the upward move could continue after a correction. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 4,253.00 offers upside potential of 124 points, while the second target at 4,330.00 increases the potential profit to 201 points. A stop loss at 4,089.00 limits the risk to 40 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3.1 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,180.00

Entry point: 4,129.00

Target 1: 4,253.00

Target 2: 4,330.00

Stop loss: 4,089.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.1 and 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that price action suggests a base is forming. At the same time, a stronger upward correction is expected. The bias remains towards lower levels, with any rise expected to be limited. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to sell on a pullback with a tight stop loss, anticipating a renewed downward move. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, while a pullback towards the 25,190 level offers a more favourable entry point. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,190. The resistance level is located at 25,190.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a clear advantage for sellers at 67% versus 33%, supporting the bearish outlook. The technical picture also points to limited upside potential followed by a resumption of the downward move. The trade appears attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 24,725 offers downside potential of 465 points, while the second target at 24,260 increases the potential profit to 930 points. A stop loss at 25,353 limits the risk to 163 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,050

Entry point: 25,190

Target 1: 24,725

Target 2: 24,260

Stop loss: 25,353

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.9 and 1:5.7

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