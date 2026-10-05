Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 6 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that a local top is forming, while intraday signals are becoming moderately bearish. This is putting downward pressure on short-term sentiment and increasing the likelihood of a corrective decline. However, USDJPY technical analysis on the hourly chart suggests that quotes may rise before the main trend resumes. Therefore, the preferred scenario remains selling USDJPY on a rise with a tight stop loss, anticipating a subsequent decline. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The USDJPY, bearish expectations dominate at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 186 pips at the first take-profit level and 235 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 65 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.80

Entry point: 159.00

Target 1: 157.14

Target 2: 156.65

Stop loss: 159.65

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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XAUUSD trade idea

The medium-term XAUUSD trend remains bearish despite the ongoing correction. The RSI is rising, indicating strengthening short-term upward momentum. Gold prices are expected to rise in the near term before resuming their decline. The key resistance level is located at 4,240 USD, from which sellers may increase pressure. The main scenario remains selling XAUUSD on a rise. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 24,000 points at the first take-profit level and 30,000 points at the second, with potential losses capped at 6,000 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,167.97

Entry point: 4,240.00

Target 1: 4,000.00

Target 2: 3,940.00

Stop loss: 4,300.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash is in deep overbought territory, while a reversal candlestick formed on the chart after the local high was reached. This price action indicates weakening bullish momentum and increases the likelihood of a reversal. At the same time, the primary trend remains bearish. Against this backdrop, there is still potential for the bearish momentum to resume, although a strong support zone below current levels may limit the likelihood of a deep decline. The preferred option is to open short positions after a breakout below 25,212. Consolidation below this level would confirm the bearish signal and provide grounds to expect a further decline. Today’s DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Stop order.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a predominance of bearish expectations at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 4,700 points at the first take-profit level and 6,020 points at the second, with potential losses limited to 1,650 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,319

Entry point: 25,212

Target 1: 24,742

Target 2: 24,610

Stop loss: 25,377

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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