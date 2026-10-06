Trade ideas for US 30, JP 225, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
US 30 analysis shows that on the H4 chart, following the previous decline, the index has entered a consolidation phase and is gradually recovering towards a local resistance area. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A more favourable opportunity may emerge on a rise towards 51,610. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rise through a pending Sell Limit order. Consolidation above 51,910 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a continued recovery.
The news backdrop is also slightly tilted towards sellers at 54% versus 46% buyers. The first target at 50,560 offers downside potential of 1,050 points from the entry point, while the second target at 49,279 increases the potential profit to 2,331 points. A stop loss at 51,910 limits the risk to 300 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:3.5 for the first target and 1:7.8 for the second.
JP 225 analysis shows that the index maintains strong upward momentum on the H4 chart; however, it has approached a local resistance zone between 70,350 and 70,800. The trade is already active following an entry at 70,350; the current price has moved above the entry point but remains below the stop level. The short position is counter-trend, anticipating the formation of a local peak followed by a correction. As long as the price remains below 70,800, the baseline scenario suggests a decline first towards 68,550 and then 68,100.
The news backdrop currently works against sellers at 60% versus 40%, further increasing the risk of the counter-trend position. The first target at 68,550 offers downside potential of 1,800 points from the entry point, while the second target at 68,100 increases the potential profit to 2,250 points. A stop loss at 70,800 limits the risk to 450 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.
EURUSD analysis shows that the pair maintains a bearish structure on the H4 chart, although after a sharp decline the pair moved into a corrective recovery. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive. A more favourable opportunity may emerge on a rise towards the 1.1249 level, where the nearest resistance zone is located. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling EURUSD on a rise through a pending Sell Limit order. Consolidation above 1.1282 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.
The news backdrop for EURUSD favours sellers at 61% versus 39% buyers. The first target at 1.1161 offers downside potential of 88 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1141 increases the potential profit to 108 pips. A stop loss at 1.1282 limits the risk to 33 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.7 for the first target and 1:3.3 for the second.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.