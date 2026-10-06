Trade ideas for US 30, JP 225, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis shows that on the H4 chart, following the previous decline, the index has entered a consolidation phase and is gradually recovering towards a local resistance area. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective. A more favourable opportunity may emerge on a rise towards 51,610. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a rise through a pending Sell Limit order. Consolidation above 51,910 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario and increase the likelihood of a continued recovery.

The news backdrop is also slightly tilted towards sellers at 54% versus 46% buyers. The first target at 50,560 offers downside potential of 1,050 points from the entry point, while the second target at 49,279 increases the potential profit to 2,331 points. A stop loss at 51,910 limits the risk to 300 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:3.5 for the first target and 1:7.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 51,412

Entry point: 51,610

Target 1: 50,560

Target 2: 49,279

Stop loss: 51,910

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.5 and 1:7.8

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JP 225 trade idea

JP 225 analysis shows that the index maintains strong upward momentum on the H4 chart; however, it has approached a local resistance zone between 70,350 and 70,800. The trade is already active following an entry at 70,350; the current price has moved above the entry point but remains below the stop level. The short position is counter-trend, anticipating the formation of a local peak followed by a correction. As long as the price remains below 70,800, the baseline scenario suggests a decline first towards 68,550 and then 68,100.

The news backdrop currently works against sellers at 60% versus 40%, further increasing the risk of the counter-trend position. The first target at 68,550 offers downside potential of 1,800 points from the entry point, while the second target at 68,100 increases the potential profit to 2,250 points. A stop loss at 70,800 limits the risk to 450 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 70,499

Entry point: 70,350

Target 1: 68,550

Target 2: 68,100

Stop loss: 70,800

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the pair maintains a bearish structure on the H4 chart, although after a sharp decline the pair moved into a corrective recovery. The price is currently hovering below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive. A more favourable opportunity may emerge on a rise towards the 1.1249 level, where the nearest resistance zone is located. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling EURUSD on a rise through a pending Sell Limit order. Consolidation above 1.1282 would significantly weaken the bearish scenario.

The news backdrop for EURUSD favours sellers at 61% versus 39% buyers. The first target at 1.1161 offers downside potential of 88 pips from the entry point, while the second target at 1.1141 increases the potential profit to 108 pips. A stop loss at 1.1282 limits the risk to 33 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of about 1:2.7 for the first target and 1:3.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1218

Entry point: 1.1249

Target 1: 1.1161

Target 2: 1.1141

Stop loss: 1.1282

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.7 and 1:3.3

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