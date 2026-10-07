Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 8 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that prices have reached oversold levels, increasing the likelihood of a short-term upward correction. Against this backdrop, the preferred strategy is to buy gold on declines. The key support level for this scenario is a test of the 4,100 USD level. Although the expected rise is corrective, the current market structure offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for long positions. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bullish expectations are slightly prevailing in XAUUSD – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 12,800 points at the first take-profit level and 15,500 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 4,500 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,134.00

Entry point: 4,100.00

Target 1: 4,228.00

Target 2: 4,255.00

Stop loss: 4,055.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair remains volatile, with the current price structure suggesting a short-term upward correction. Against this backdrop, the priority is to sell the pair as quotes rise. Opening short positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level for this scenario is 158.75; near this level, selling pressure is expected to intensify and the downward move is expected to resume. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for USDJPY shows a bullish bias at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 180 pips at the first take-profit level and 225 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.36

Entry point: 158.75

Target 1: 156.95

Target 2: 156.50

Stop loss: 159.20

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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EURUSD trade idea

Despite sellers maintaining overall control over the EURUSD pair, the slowing downward momentum indicates a high probability of an upward correction. A bullish divergence is forming on the H4 timeframe: the price has set a new local low, while the oscillator has posted a higher high, confirming easing bearish pressure. Against this backdrop, the priority is given to buying EURUSD on dips near strong support levels. The upward move is viewed exclusively as corrective, although the current technical picture offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a predominance of bearish expectations at 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 87 pips at the first take-profit level and 121 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1224

Entry point: 1.1179

Target 1: 1.1266

Target 2: 1.1300

Stop loss: 1.1149

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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