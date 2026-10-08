Trade ideas for JP 225, XAUUSD, and US 30 are available today. The ideas expire on 9 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

JP 225 trade idea

JP 225 analysis indicates that a local top is likely to form after a period of upward movement. Despite buyers retaining control, weakening upward momentum increases the probability of a reversal and a downward correction. The current technical picture points to a potential top, although opening short positions at current prices offers an insufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Therefore, the preferred strategy is to sell the index on a rise, with the key resistance level at 70,200. Today’s JP 225 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The JP 225 technical picture indicates that quotes may decline towards the nearest support levels at 67,800 and 67,200 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 2,400 points at the first take-profit level and 3,000 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 600 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 68,920

Entry point: 70,200

Target 1: 67,800

Target 2: 67,200

Stop loss: 70,800

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that the short-term bearish trend remains intact, accompanied by a consistent sequence of lower highs and lower lows. Attempts at recovery continue to attract sellers, while there are still no convincing signs that the downward move has ended. Under current conditions, a short-term upward correction is expected, followed by renewed selling. The key reference point is the 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the H4 timeframe, located at 4,168.50 USD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The XAUUSD technical picture points to prevailing bearish sentiment and the likelihood of a further decline towards 4,065.50 and 4,050.50 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.23. The potential profit is 10,240 points at the first take-profit level and 11,740 points at the second, with potential losses capped at 5,630 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,122.00

Entry point: 4,167.90

Target 1: 4,065.50

Target 2: 4,050.50

Stop loss: 4,204.20

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3.23

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US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis suggests that a short-term upward correction may develop after a prolonged decline in prices. Stronger downward momentum from the 51,718 level led to negative daily performance, while deteriorating sentiment in equity markets caused trading to open lower. At the same time, the move into oversold territory increases the likelihood of selling pressure easing and prices subsequently recovering. Although a further decline is possible in the short term, the potential for additional downside is considered limited. Under current conditions, the preferred strategy is to buy the index on a dip, with a key support level at 50,468. Today's US 30 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The US 30 technical picture suggests that prices could recover towards the nearest resistance levels at 51,475 and 51,930 points. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:4.87. The potential profit is 1,007 points at the first take-profit level and 1,462 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 300 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 50,884

Entry point: 50,468

Target 1: 51,475

Target 2: 51,930

Stop-loss: 50,168

Risk/reward ratio: 1:4.87

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