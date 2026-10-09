Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 10 October 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes have reached overbought territory, but despite this, the overall outlook remains bearish. Gold's potential for further gains is limited, and the current price action could set the stage for a resumption of the downtrend. The preferred scenario remains selling as prices rise. The key target is the weekly reversal level at 4,240.30 USD. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias of 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 12,900 points at the first take-profit target and 17,750 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 4,515 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,186.41

Entry point: 4,240.30

Target 1: 4,111.30

Target 2: 4,066.55

Stop loss: 4,285.45

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is forming a potential reversal pattern as buyers attempt to halt the current decline. An upward reversal is expected, but opening long positions at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.1250 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and create conditions for further gains towards the 1.1300 target. Until the EURUSD pair breaks above 1.1250, the reversal signal remains unconfirmed. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a Buy Limit pending order.

The news backdrop for the EURUSD pair shows a bearish bias of 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward is 1:4. The potential profit is 66 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1224

Entry point: 1.1200

Target 1: 1.1266

Target 2: 1.1300

Stop loss: 1.1175

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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DE 40 trade idea

The DE40Cash index maintains a downward structure, forming a series of lower highs and lower lows. A temporary rise in prices is possible in the short term, but it has not yet changed the overall technical picture. Selling into corrective rallies remains the preferred scenario, although opening short positions at current levels is inadvisable due to the unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Trading is likely to remain volatile in the near term, with sharp price swings. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a Sell Limit pending order.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a bearish bias of 81% versus 19%. The risk-to-reward exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 4,000 points at the first take-profit target and 4,700 points at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,400 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,120

Entry point: 25,345

Target 1: 24,945

Target 2: 24,875

Stop-loss: 25,485

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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