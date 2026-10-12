Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 13 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming after a period of decline. The current technical picture indicates that selling pressure is gradually easing, creating conditions for a trend reversal. Against this backdrop, buying the euro in anticipation of a price recovery is preferred. The key support level is 1.1200, from which an upward move is expected. A breakout above the 1.1250 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and pave the way for further gains towards 1.1300. The EURUSD trade idea involves opening a long position at 1.1200. According to the updated trading signal, the decline to this level has already triggered the trade.

The EURUSD technical picture points to a potential recovery towards the nearest resistance levels at 1.1275 and 1.1300. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1172

Entry point: 1.1200

Target 1: 1.1275

Target 2: 1.1300

Stop loss: 1.1175

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that further upside remains possible despite elevated volatility and a lack of sustained directional momentum in recent trading sessions. Following a period of consolidation, buying activity is intensifying. However, current levels do not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions. Consequently, the preferred strategy is to buy the US dollar on a decline during an anticipated short-term correction. The key support level is 157.80, from which the upward move is expected to resume. A sustained move above the 158.80 resistance level would create conditions for further gains towards 159.30. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical outlook for the USDJPY pair suggests the potential for further gains following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.63

Entry point: 157.80

Target 1: 159.00

Target 2: 159.30

Stop loss: 157.50

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming after a period of decline. The current technical outlook indicates a gradual recovery in buying activity and emerging conditions for a short-term trend reversal. The RSI moving into positive territory further confirms improving market sentiment, indicating stronger upward momentum. However, opening long positions at current prices does not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Consequently, the preferred strategy is to buy the index on dips, with the key support level at 25,150. A breakout above the 25,250 resistance level would confirm increasing bullish momentum and open the door for further gains towards 25,500. Today's DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical outlook for the DE 40 suggests the potential for a continued upward move following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3.5. The potential profit is 300 points at the first take-profit target and 350 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 150 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,295

Entry point: 25,150

Target 1: 25,450

Target 2: 25,500

Stoploss: 25,000

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2.33

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