Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 13 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
EURUSD analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming after a period of decline. The current technical picture indicates that selling pressure is gradually easing, creating conditions for a trend reversal. Against this backdrop, buying the euro in anticipation of a price recovery is preferred. The key support level is 1.1200, from which an upward move is expected. A breakout above the 1.1250 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and pave the way for further gains towards 1.1300. The EURUSD trade idea involves opening a long position at 1.1200. According to the updated trading signal, the decline to this level has already triggered the trade.
The EURUSD technical picture points to a potential recovery towards the nearest resistance levels at 1.1275 and 1.1300. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.
USDJPY analysis indicates that further upside remains possible despite elevated volatility and a lack of sustained directional momentum in recent trading sessions. Following a period of consolidation, buying activity is intensifying. However, current levels do not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions. Consequently, the preferred strategy is to buy the US dollar on a decline during an anticipated short-term correction. The key support level is 157.80, from which the upward move is expected to resume. A sustained move above the 158.80 resistance level would create conditions for further gains towards 159.30. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The technical outlook for the USDJPY pair suggests the potential for further gains following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.
DE 40 analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming after a period of decline. The current technical outlook indicates a gradual recovery in buying activity and emerging conditions for a short-term trend reversal. The RSI moving into positive territory further confirms improving market sentiment, indicating stronger upward momentum. However, opening long positions at current prices does not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Consequently, the preferred strategy is to buy the index on dips, with the key support level at 25,150. A breakout above the 25,250 resistance level would confirm increasing bullish momentum and open the door for further gains towards 25,500. Today's DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The technical outlook for the DE 40 suggests the potential for a continued upward move following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3.5. The potential profit is 300 points at the first take-profit target and 350 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 150 points.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.