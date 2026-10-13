Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 14 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is forming a potential bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a recovery following the decline. However, opening long positions at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A consolidation above 1.1200 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the door for further gains towards the 1.1250 target. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a 53% to 47% bearish bias. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1185

Entry point: 1.1150

Target 1: 1.1225

Target 2: 1.1250

Stop loss: 1.1125

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY rate is showing unstable movements, with buying on dips remaining the preferred scenario. In the short term, a bearish correction towards the 157.80 support level is expected, where momentum for renewed growth may develop. Opening long positions at current levels carries increased risk due to an unfavourable potential reward-to-risk ratio. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bullish sentiment is slightly prevailing in the USDJPY pair – 51% to 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.20

Entry point: 157.80

Target 1: 159.00

Target 2: 159.30

Stop loss: 157.50

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

The DE40Cash price is forming a potential reversal pattern. The RSI has moved into positive territory, confirming stronger bullish momentum. A sustained move above 25,250 would confirm the potential for further gains towards the 25,500 target. However, opening long positions at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for DE40Cash shows a bullish bias – 53% to 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 3,000 points at the first take-profit target and 3,500 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 1,500 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,431

Entry point: 25,150

Target 1: 25,450

Target 2: 25,500

Stop-loss: 25,000

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

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