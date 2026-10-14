Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 15 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that price action suggests a base is forming. This movement is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1180 would offer a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1180. A breakout above 1.1225 would confirm bullish momentum.

The news backdrop for EURUSD shows a slight advantage for buyers, at 51% versus 49%, supporting a bullish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a reversal following the formation of a base. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1255 offers potential gains of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1275 increases potential profit to 95 pips. Meanwhile, the stop loss at 1.1155 limits risk to 25 pips, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1205

Entry point: 1.1180

Target 1: 1.1255

Target 2: 1.1275

Stop loss: 1.1155

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:3.8

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that price action remains choppy and uneven. A price correction is expected. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 157.80 would offer a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.80.

The news backdrop for USDJPY is neutral, a 50/50 split, but the technical outlook allows for further gains following a correction. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 159.00 offers potential gains of 120 pips, while the second target at 159.30 increases potential profit to 150 pips. Meanwhile, the stop loss at 157.50 limits risk to 30 pips, resulting in risk-to-reward ratios of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.40

Entry point: 157.80

Target 1: 159.00

Target 2: 159.30

Stop loss: 157.50

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that price action suggests a base is forming. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 25,250 would offer a more favourable entry point. The short-term RSI has turned upwards, confirming bullish sentiment. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 25,250. A breakout above 25,500 would confirm bullish momentum.

The news backdrop for DE40Cash shows a slight advantage for buyers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting a bullish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a reversal following the formation of a base. The trade looks attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 25,550 offers potential gains of 300 points, while the second target at 25,700 increases potential profit to 450 points. Meanwhile, the stop loss at 25,100 limits risk to 150 points, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2 for the first target and 1:3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,375

Entry point: 25,250

Target 1: 25,550

Target 2: 25,700

Stop loss: 25,100

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2 and 1:3

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