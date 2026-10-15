Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 16 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that price action is showing signs of forming a base. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1180 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1180. A breakout above 1.1225 would confirm bullish momentum.

Market sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting the likelihood of a correction. The technical outlook also points to a rise after a base has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1255 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1275 increases the potential gain to 95 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 1.1155 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1212

Entry point: 1.1180

Target 1: 1.1255

Target 2: 1.1275

Stop loss: 1.1155

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3 and 1:3.8

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows volatile price movements. Price action suggests that a top is forming. From a risk-to-reward perspective, selling at current levels is not advisable, whereas a pullback towards 158.60 would offer a more favourable entry point. The price is expected to temporarily rise before declining. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests selling into rallies. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 158.60. The resistance level is located at 158.60.

The news sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting a bearish market outlook. The technical outlook also points to a possible reversal after a top has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.20 offers downside potential of 140 pips, while the second target at 156.75 increases the potential gain to 185 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 158.95 limits the risk to 35 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.75

Entry point: 158.60

Target 1: 157.20

Target 2: 156.75

Stop loss: 158.95

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4 and 1:5.3

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DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis indicates that price action is showing signs of forming a base. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a breakout above 25,250 would provide a more favourable entry point. The short-term RSI has turned positive, confirming bullish sentiment. Against this backdrop, the primary scenario suggests buying on a breakout. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 25,250. A breakout above 25,250 would confirm bullish momentum.

The news sentiment for DE40Cash slightly favours buyers, at 51% versus 49%, supporting a bullish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a reversal after a base has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 25,550 offers upside potential of 300 points, while the second target at 25,700 increases the potential gain to 450 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 25,100 limits the risk to 150 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:3 for the second.





Trading plan

Current price: 25,375

Entry point: 25,250

Target 1: 25,550

Target 2: 25,700

Stop loss: 25,100

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2 and 1:3

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