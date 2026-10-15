Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 16 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).
EURUSD analysis indicates that price action is showing signs of forming a base. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1180 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1180. A breakout above 1.1225 would confirm bullish momentum.
Market sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting the likelihood of a correction. The technical outlook also points to a rise after a base has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1255 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1275 increases the potential gain to 95 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 1.1155 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.
USDJPY analysis shows volatile price movements. Price action suggests that a top is forming. From a risk-to-reward perspective, selling at current levels is not advisable, whereas a pullback towards 158.60 would offer a more favourable entry point. The price is expected to temporarily rise before declining. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests selling into rallies. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 158.60. The resistance level is located at 158.60.
The news sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting a bearish market outlook. The technical outlook also points to a possible reversal after a top has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.20 offers downside potential of 140 pips, while the second target at 156.75 increases the potential gain to 185 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 158.95 limits the risk to 35 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.
DE40Cash analysis indicates that price action is showing signs of forming a base. Buying at current levels does not look particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a breakout above 25,250 would provide a more favourable entry point. The short-term RSI has turned positive, confirming bullish sentiment. Against this backdrop, the primary scenario suggests buying on a breakout. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 25,250. A breakout above 25,250 would confirm bullish momentum.
The news sentiment for DE40Cash slightly favours buyers, at 51% versus 49%, supporting a bullish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a reversal after a base has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 25,550 offers upside potential of 300 points, while the second target at 25,700 increases the potential gain to 450 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 25,100 limits the risk to 150 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:3 for the second.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.