Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 October 2026 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair appears to be forming a local bottom, increasing the likelihood of a reversal. A breakout above the 1.1250 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the door for further growth towards the target at 1.1300. However, opening long positions at current levels entails an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. It is therefore advisable to wait for the price to consolidate above 1.1250, which would confirm buyers’ advantage and increase the likelihood of the bullish scenario. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news sentiment for EURUSD indicates balanced market expectations, at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1242

Entry point: 1.1200

Target 1: 1.1275

Target 2: 1.1300

Stop loss: 1.1175

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair is moving within a range, with the technical picture suggesting that a local top is forming. The pair may recover in the short term, but further upside is limited by the 158.60 resistance level. The preferred scenario remains selling USDJPY on a rise towards this level. Opening short positions at current levels entails an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so it is advisable to wait for a corrective rise and signs of easing buying pressure. A sustained breakout above the 158.60 resistance level would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bullish bias, at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 157.96

Entry point: 158.60

Target 1: 157.20

Target 2: 156.85

Stop loss: 158.95

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes remain under pressure despite the risk of a bullish correction. The key resistance level is located at 4,215 USD. The current technical setup suggests short positions can be opened with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Quotes may rise at the start of trading, but attempts to extend the upward movement are likely to encounter resistance. As long as the price remains below 4,215 USD, the bearish scenario takes priority. A firm consolidation above 4,227 USD would weaken this forecast and increase the likelihood of a further recovery. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bullish sentiment is slightly prevailing in XAUUSD, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 9,800 points at the first take-profit target and 11,500 points at the second, while possible losses are capped at 3,460 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,186.43

Entry point: 4,215.50

Target 1: 4,117.50

Target 2: 4,100.50

Stop loss: 4,250.10

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:3

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