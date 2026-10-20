Top 3 trade ideas for 20 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: EURUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD for 20 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 21 October 2026 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

A reversal bottom is forming on the EURUSD chart, indicating that prices could rise in the near term. Opening long positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the local resistance level at 1.1250 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the way towards the main target at 1.1300. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias, at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 1.1228

Entry point: 1.1200

Target 1: 1.1275

Target 2: 1.1300

Stop loss: 1.1175

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:4

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USDJPY trade idea

A potential reversal top is forming on the USDJPY chart. However, despite these signals, opening short positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The price is expected to rise temporarily, with a key resistance level at 158.60. The preferred strategy is to open short positions during price rallies. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Bearish expectations are prevailing in the USDJPY pair, at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Current price: 158.08

Entry point: 158.60

Target 1: 157.20

Target 2: 156.85

Stop loss: 158.95

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:5

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XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD chart shows some price movement, with quotes consolidating within a sideways range intraday. The RSI indicator is near its midpoint of 50, indicating the absence of a clear trend. The key support level is located at 4,100 USD. Opening long positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the local resistance level at 4,150 USD would confirm strengthening bullish momentum towards the first target at 4,190 USD. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight tilt towards bullish expectations – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 7,000 points at the first take-profit target and 8,000 points at the second, while possible losses are capped at 3,500 points.





Trading plan

Current price: 4,122.13

Entry point: 4,120.00

Target 1: 4,190.00

Target 2: 4,200.00

Stop loss: 4,085.00

Risk-to-reward ratio: 1:2

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