Top 3 trade ideas for 21 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: EURUSD, USDJPY, and US 500 for 21 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Today’s trade ideas cover EURUSD, USDJPY, and US 500. The ideas expire on 2026-10-22 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that price action points to a base forming. The current move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 1.1200 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case is to buy on a pullback. Today’s EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1200. A breakout above 1.1250 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%. The technical picture points to a reversal after a base has formed. The trade offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1275 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1300 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. A stop-loss at 1.1175 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1220 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:4 Entry level 1.1200 Stop loss 1.1175 Take profit 1 1.1275 Take profit 2 1.1300

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows choppy price movements. Price action suggests that a top is forming. Selling at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 158.60 would provide a more favourable entry point. A temporary move higher is expected before a decline. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. Today’s USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 158.60.

Market sentiment for USDJPY is neutral, with an even 50/50 split. The technical picture points to a possible reversal after a top has formed. The trade offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 157.20 offers 140 pips of downside, while the second target at 156.50 increases the potential profit to 210 pips. A stop-loss at 158.95 limits the risk to 35 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:6 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 158.10 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:6 Entry level 158.60 Stop loss 158.95 Take profit 1 157.20 Take profit 2 156.50

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US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis shows that price action points to a top forming, with a downward correction expected. Indecisive price action has led to sideways consolidation on the intraday chart. Buying at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 7,640 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case is to buy on a pullback. Today’s US 500 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 7,640.

News sentiment for US 500 slightly favours buyers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting a bullish market outlook. The technical picture suggests the upward move could continue after a correction. The trade offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 7,753 offers 113 points of upside, while the second target at 7,825 increases the potential profit to 185 points. A stop-loss at 7,600 limits the risk to 40 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 500 BUY Current price 7,737 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.8/1:4.6 Entry level 7,640 Stop loss 7,600 Take profit 1 7,753 Take profit 2 7,825

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