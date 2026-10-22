Top 3 trade ideas for 22 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD for 22 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-23 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis suggests the downward movement may resume following the formation of a Double Top pattern. The current market situation shows a moderate predominance of bearish signals on the daily timeframe, increasing the likelihood of a further decline. The key reference level is 25,717 points, which has previously had a significant impact on the index's movements. Despite ongoing volatility and fluctuations in both directions, the preferred strategy is to sell the index on rallies. A short-term upward correction is therefore expected, followed by a renewed decline. Today's DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for the DE 40 indicates moderately prevailing bearish expectations and the likelihood of a decline towards 25,325 and 25,245 points. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 350 points at the first take-profit target and 430 points at the second, while possible losses are capped at 126 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 25,450 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.41 Entry level 25,675 Stop loss 25,801 Take profit 1 25,325 Take profit 2 25,245

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that the short-term downtrend persists despite attempts at a recovery. Intraday upward movements continue to attract sellers, while there are still no convincing signs that the downtrend has ended. Technical signals on the daily timeframe remain predominantly bearish, increasing the likelihood of a further decline in the currency pair. Under current conditions, selling the euro on rallies is preferred, with the key resistance level around 1.1254. Despite continued heightened volatility and fluctuations in both directions, the current market structure offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for short positions. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for EURUSD indicates prevailing bearish expectations and the likelihood of a decline towards the nearest support levels at 1.1191 and 1.1181. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 63 pips at the first take-profit target and 73 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 21 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1214 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.48 Entry level 1.1254 Stop loss 1.1275 Take profit 1 1.1191 Take profit 2 1.1181

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests a short-term upward correction following a prolonged decline in gold prices. The current technical outlook indicates that prices are approaching a significant support area at 4,070 USD, which could limit further declines and create conditions for renewed buying activity. The previous local low at 4,066.50 USD provides an additional reference point, with demand expected to strengthen near this level. The 4,073.50 USD level has repeatedly influenced price movements in the past. Despite continued short-term downward pressure, the current market structure offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for long positions. Buying gold on dips is therefore preferred. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for XAUUSD points to a possible recovery towards the nearest resistance levels at 4,141.50 and 4,151.50 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 6,740 points at the first take-profit target and 7,740 points at the second, with possible losses limited to 2,420 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 4,075.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.20 Entry level 4,074.10 Stop loss 4,049.90 Take profit 1 4,141.50 Take profit 2 4,151.50

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