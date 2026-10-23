Top 3 trade ideas for 23 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD for 23 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-24 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that price action indicates a top is forming. A temporary upward move is expected, but selling on a pullback remains the preferred strategy. Selling at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 25,500 would provide a more favourable entry point. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,500.

News sentiment for DE40Cash shows a slight bias towards sellers, at 53% versus 47%, supporting a bearish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a possible reversal after a top has formed. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 25,100 offers downside potential of 400 points, while the second target at 25,000 increases the potential profit to 500 points. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 25,600 limits the risk to 100 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 25,280 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 25,500 Stop loss 25,600 Take profit 1 25,100 Take profit 2 25,000

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the main trend remains bearish. The price is expected to rise briefly, as confirmed by the formation of an ABCD pattern. Selling at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 1.1300 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling into rallies. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1300.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bias towards sellers, at 52% versus 48%, supporting a bearish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a continued downward move once the correction has ended. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1140 offers downside potential of 160 pips, while the second target at 1.1100 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 1.1340 limits the risk to 40 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1200 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 1:5 Entry level 1.1300 Stop loss 1.1340 Take profit 1 1.1140 Take profit 2 1.1100

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that the sell-off is nearing its end on the intraday chart. Gold is currently trading at extremely oversold levels. This movement is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 4,000.00 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case suggests buying on a pullback. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 4,000.00. A breakout above 4,025.00 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for XAUUSD is neutral, at 50% versus 50%, but the technical picture points to oversold conditions and a high likelihood of an upward corrective reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 4,070 offers upside potential of 70 points, while the second target at 4,100.00 increases the potential profit to 100 points. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 3,965.00 limits the risk to 35 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 4,015.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2 and 1:2.8 Entry level 4,000.00 Stop loss 3,965.00 Take profit 1 4,070.00 Take profit 2 4,100.00

Explore More Trade Ideas