Top 3 trade ideas for 26 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD for 26 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-27 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis indicates that a local bottom may be forming following a period of downward movement. The current technical outlook suggests that selling pressure is gradually weakening and conditions are emerging for a reversal of the short-term trend. Recent trading sessions have seen attempts to recover after prices reached local lows. However, opening long positions at current prices does not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying on dips is therefore preferred, with a key support level at 25,100 points. A breakout above the 25,250 resistance level would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and create conditions for further growth towards 25,500. Today's DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical outlook for the DE 40 points to a possible upward move following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2.67. The potential profit is 300 points at the first take-profit target and 400 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 150 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 BUY Current price 25,416 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.00/1:2.67 Entry level 25,100 Stop loss 24,950 Take profit 1 25,400 Take profit 2 25,500

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates continued short-term downward momentum despite occasional attempts at recovery. Intraday upward movements continue to attract sellers, while there are still no convincing signs that the downtrend has ended. Technical signals on the daily timeframe remain predominantly bearish, increasing the likelihood of a further decline in the currency pair. Under current conditions, selling the euro on rallies remains the preferred approach, with a key resistance level at 1.1254. Despite continued elevated volatility and fluctuations in both directions, the current market structure offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for short positions. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for EURUSD points to prevailing bearish expectations and the likelihood of a decline towards 1.1191 and 1.1181. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 63 pips at the first take-profit target and 73 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 21 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1211 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.00/1:3.48 Entry level 1.1254 Stop loss 1.1275 Take profit 1 1.1191 Take profit 2 1.1181

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests a short-term upward correction may develop following a prolonged decline in gold prices. While selling pressure persists in the current technical picture, renewed buying interest near local lows sets the stage for a price recovery. The key support level is located at 3,960 USD, which could limit further declines. Another reference point is the previous low at 3942.10 USD, a level where demand previously strengthened. Despite the continuing downtrend, the anticipated short-term correction offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for long positions. Buying gold on dips is therefore preferred. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for XAUUSD points to a possible recovery towards 4,044.40 and 4,054.40 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 8,110 points at the first take-profit target and 9,110 points at the second, while possible losses are capped at 2,700 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 4,019.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.00 and 1:3.37 Entry level 3,963.30 Stop loss 3,936.30 Take profit 1 4,044.40 Take profit 2 4,054.40

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