Top 3 trade ideas for 27 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD for 27 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for DE 40, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-28 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that price action suggests a top is forming. A Doji candlestick pattern has formed at the high, signalling indecision and a possible reversal. Indecisive price action has led to a sideways correction on the intraday chart. This is weighing on short-term sentiment, and we expect to open short positions at levels offering a favourable risk-to-reward ratio in anticipation of a further decline. Selling on a pullback remains the preferred strategy. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 25,392.

News sentiment for DE40Cash slightly favours buyers, at 51% versus 49%. The technical picture also points to a possible reversal following the formation of a peak and a Doji candlestick. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 24,925 offers downside potential of 467 points, while the second target at 24,820 increases the potential profit to 572 points. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 25,556 limits the risk to 164 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 25,365 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.8/1:3.5 Entry level 25,392 Stop loss 25,556 Take profit 1 24,925 Take profit 2 24,820

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that selling pressure is showing signs of exhaustion on the intraday chart. This movement is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 1.1150 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1150. A breakout above 1.1175 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for the EURUSD pair slightly favours sellers, at 53% versus 47%. However, the technical picture points to a reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio, with the first target at 1.1225 offering upside potential of 75 pips and the second target at 1.1250 increasing the potential profit to 100 pips. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 1.1125 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1160 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:4 Entry level 1.1150 Stop loss 1.1125 Take profit 1 1.1225 Take profit 2 1.1250

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that the pair recorded a moderate net daily gain yesterday, but all trading remained within the range seen in the preceding days. Selling pressure is being observed during the Asian session. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Prices continue to trade within a Rectangle pattern. Selling at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, while a pullback towards 4,024.00 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests selling on a pullback. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 4,024.00.

News sentiment for XAUUSD is neutral, at 50% versus 50%, but the technical picture points to a continued downward movement within the Rectangle pattern. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 3,965.00 offers downside potential of 59 points, while the second target at 3,942.00 increases the potential profit to 82 points. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 4,048.00 limits the risk to 24 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.5 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 4,000.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.5/1:3.4 Entry level 4,024.00 Stop loss 4,048.00 Take profit 1 3965.00 Take profit 2 3942.00

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