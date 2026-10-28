Top 3 trade ideas for 28 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: JP 225, EURUSD, and USDJPY for 28 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Today’s trade ideas cover JP 225, EURUSD and USDJPY. The ideas expire on 2026-10-29 at 08:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

JP 225 trade idea

JP225 analysis indicates that the medium-term downtrend remains intact despite attempts to recover from the recent decline. The current technical picture shows a moderate increase in buying activity, as confirmed by a rising short-term RSI. However, the upward movement is still considered corrective, as the main market signals remain bearish. Selling the index on a rise is therefore preferred, with key resistance around 64,800 points. A short-term continuation of the recovery is expected, followed by a resumption of the downward move. The JP225 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical outlook for JP225 indicates a possible decline towards 62,400 and 61,800 points. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 2,400 points at the first take-profit target and 3,000 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 600 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario JP 225 SELL Current price 64275 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 and 1:5 Entry level 64800 Stop loss 65400 Take profit 1 62400 Take profit 2 61800

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming after a prolonged decline. The current technical picture shows signs of waning downward momentum on the intraday chart, increasing the likelihood of a reversal and a short-term upward correction. Although selling pressure persists, further downside potential may be limited by the 1.1100–1.1075 support area. However, opening long positions at current prices offers an insufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying the euro on a decline is therefore preferred. A break above resistance at 1.1150 would confirm stronger bullish momentum and create conditions for further gains towards 1.1200. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The EURUSD technical picture points to a possible recovery towards the nearest resistance levels at 1.1175 and 1.1200. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1123 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 and 1:4 Entry level 1.1100 Stop loss 1.1075 Take profit 1 1.1175 Take profit 2 1.1200

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis suggests that a local bottom may be forming following a period of decline. The current technical picture indicates a gradual recovery in buying activity and emerging conditions for the upward correction to continue. After reaching local lows, prices have been recovering steadily, but opening long positions at current prices offers an insufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying the US dollar on a decline is therefore preferred, with key support around 157.30. A short-term downward correction is expected, followed by a resumption of growth. A break above resistance at 158.00 would create further conditions for the dollar to strengthen towards 158.80. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDJPY technical picture points to a possible continuation of the upward move after a short-term correction. The risk-to-maximum-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 157.85 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 and 1:5 Entry level 157.30 Stop loss 157.00 Take profit 1 158.50 Take profit 2 158.80

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