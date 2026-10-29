Top 3 trade ideas for 29 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: JP 225, EURUSD, and USDJPY for 29 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the JP 225, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-30 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

JP 225 trade idea

JP225Cash analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bearish. Selling at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 65,600 would provide a more favourable entry point. A temporary upward movement is expected before the price declines. Against this backdrop, the base case is to sell after a correction. Today's JP225Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 65,600. The resistance level is located at 65,600.

News sentiment for JP225Cash slightly favours buyers, at 59% versus 41%, but the technical picture indicates a bearish medium-term bias. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 63,200 offers downside potential of 2,400 points, while the second target at 62,500 increases potential profit to 3,100 points. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 66,200 limits the risk to 600 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.2 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario JP 225 SELL Current price 64,610 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5.2 Entry level 65,600 Stop loss 66,200 Take profit 1 63,200 Take profit 2 62,500

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the sell-off may be losing momentum on the intraday chart. This movement is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 1.1100 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1100. A breakout above 1.1150 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 54% versus 46%. The technical picture suggests a reversal as selling pressure fades. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1175 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1200 increases potential profit to 100 pips. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 1.1075 limits the risk to 25 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1135 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:4 Entry level 1.1100 Stop loss 1.1075 Take profit 1 1.1175 Take profit 2 1.1200

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that price action indicates a base is forming. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 157.30 would provide a more favourable entry point. A temporary downward movement is expected before the uptrend resumes. Against this backdrop, the base case is to buy on a pullback. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.30.

News sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 52% versus 48%, but the technical picture indicates that a base is forming and a bullish reversal is possible. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 158.50 offers upside potential of 120 pips, while the second target at 158.90 increases potential profit to 160 pips. Meanwhile, a stop-loss at 157.00 limits the risk to 30 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 157.80 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 and 1:5.3 Entry level 157.30 Stop loss 157.00 Take profit 1 158.50 Take profit 2 158.90

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