Top 3 trade ideas for 30 October 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, XAUUSD, and USDJPY for 30 October 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-10-31 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis indicates that the short-term uptrend remains intact, although the price has reached overbought territory. The current technical picture points to prevailing buying activity and continued positive short-term momentum. At the same time, the index's substantial rise in previous trading sessions increases the likelihood of a downward correction. Under current conditions, buying on dips is preferred, with a key support level at 25,760 points. A short-term pullback is expected, followed by a renewed upward movement. A relatively tight stop loss would help limit potential losses and provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today's DE40 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for the DE 40 indicates that the upward movement may continue after a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is approaching 1:5. The potential profit is 500 points at the first take-profit target and 870 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 175 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 BUY Current price 25,928 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.86/1:4.97 Entry level 25,760 Stop loss 25,585 Take profit 1 26,260 Take profit 2 26,630

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that the short-term downtrend remains intact following a prolonged decline in gold prices from 4,082 USD. Increased selling pressure led to negative performance in the previous trading session, with selling continuing during the Asian session. The current technical picture points to prevailing bearish sentiment despite attempts at a local recovery. Previously, significant support was located around 3,975 USD, while the current intraday range is bounded by 3,962–4,017 USD. Selling gold on rallies is therefore preferred, with a key resistance level at 4,017 USD. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for XAUUSD indicates that the downward movement may continue after a short-term upward correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.48. The potential profit is 5,500 points at the first take-profit target and 6,700 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 2,700 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,975 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.04/1:2.48 Entry level 4,017.00 Stop loss 4,044.00 Take profit 1 3,962.00 Take profit 2 3,950.00

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that a local bottom may be forming following a short-term decline in the pair. The current technical picture suggests that conditions are emerging for renewed buying activity after a correction within the preceding upward movement. Despite continued selling pressure, the support level at 157.20 could limit further declines and open the door for renewed growth. Opening long positions at higher prices, however, does not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying the dollar on dips is therefore preferred, with a key support level at 157.20. The USDJPY trade idea involved placing a pending Buy Limit order. According to the updated trading signal, the decline towards this level has already triggered the long position.

The technical picture for USDJPY points to a possible recovery towards the nearest resistance levels at 158.40 and 158.70. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit target and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 157.10 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 157.20 Stop loss 156.90 Take profit 1 158.40 Take profit 2 158.70

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