Top 3 trade ideas for 2 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD for 2 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-03 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis indicates that the short-term uptrend remains intact despite a correction from local highs. The current technical picture points to sustained buying activity and positive short-term momentum. At the same time, declines during recent trading sessions increase the likelihood of a test of the nearest support level. Under current conditions, the preferred approach is to buy the index on dips, with key support around 25,790 points. The price is expected to move lower in the short term before the upward movement resumes. A relatively tight stop loss would help limit potential losses while maintaining an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today's DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for the DE 40 suggests that the upward movement could continue after a short-term correction. News sentiment remains moderately negative, with sellers accounting for 55% versus 45% for buyers. The potential profit is 506 points at the first take-profit target and 840 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 177 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 BUY Current price 25,820 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9 and 1:4.7 Entry level 25,790 Stop loss 25,613 Take profit 1 26,296 Take profit 2 26,630

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that conditions remain in place for a renewed downward movement following a short-term recovery. On the four-hour chart, the pair has rebounded from local lows and approached the 157.90–158.00 resistance area, where upward momentum is beginning to slow. Under current conditions, selling USDJPY on rallies is preferred, with a relatively tight stop loss. A test of the 157.92 level is expected, followed by a downward reversal. A sustained move above 158.42 would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment currently weighs slightly against sellers, at 49% versus 51% for buyers, so the scenario requires confirmation of resistance near the entry point. The potential profit is 150 points at the first take-profit target and 180 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 157.82 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 and 1:3.6 Entry level 157.92 Stop loss 158.42 Take profit 1 156.42 Take profit 2 156.12

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that there is still potential for the upward movement to continue following a short-term correction. On the four-hour chart, the pair has recovered from local lows and formed a higher price structure, although buying at current levels appears less attractive. Under current conditions, buying EURUSD on a pullback towards 1.1150, the nearest support area, is preferred. Holding above 1.1125 would support expectations of a resumption of growth towards recent highs. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD is neutral, with 50% sellers and 50% buyers, so the technical picture remains the main guide. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first target of 1.1225 and 100 pips at the second target of 1.1250, while possible losses are limited to 25 pips. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1188 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 and 1:4 Entry level 1.1150 Stop loss 1.1125 Take profit 1 1.1225 Take profit 2 1.1250

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