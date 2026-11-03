Top 3 trade ideas for 3 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD for 3 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-04 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis indicates that, despite the bulls remaining in control, fading upward momentum suggests a possible reversal. Price action suggests a top is forming. Further gains may be capped by yesterday's high. Selling at current levels does not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 25,900 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case involves selling on a pullback. Today's DE40Cash trade idea is to place a pending Sell Limit order at 25,900.

News sentiment for DE40Cash slightly favours buyers, at 51% versus 49%, but the technical picture points to a possible trend reversal. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 25,500 offers downside potential of 400 points, while the second target at 25,400 increases potential profit to 500 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 26,000 limits the risk to 100 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 25,770 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 25,900 Stop loss 26,000 Take profit 1 25,500 Take profit 2 25,400

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that the price is currently at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a downward correction. A Doji candlestick pattern formed at the high, and a correction is now expected. Given the support provided by the Ichimoku Cloud, the anticipated decline should be limited. The preferred strategy is therefore to buy on dips with a tight stop loss, anticipating a rebound. Buying at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback toward 157.30 would provide a more favourable entry point. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.30.

News sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 52% versus 48%, while the technical picture suggests further growth following a correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 158.56 offers upside potential of 126 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases potential profit to 220 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 156.86 limits the risk to 44 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 157.85 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:5 Entry level 157.30 Stop loss 156.86 Take profit 1 158.56 Take profit 2 159.50

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that the market has yet to provide clear signs that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although the overall outlook remains bullish, a correction is possible, with sufficient room for a decline without invalidating the broader upside scenario. Buying at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 1.1175 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario involves buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea is to place a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1175. A breakout above 1.1225 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%. From a technical perspective, the pair may continue its upward movement following a correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1250 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1260 increases potential profit to 85 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 1.1150 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1200 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:3.4 Entry level 1.1175 Stop loss 1.1150 Take profit 1 1.1250 Take profit 2 1.1260

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