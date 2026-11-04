Top 3 trade ideas for 4 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD for 4 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-05 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis suggests that a local peak may be forming after a period of upward movement. Although buyers remain in control, weakening positive momentum increases the likelihood of a reversal and a short-term downward correction. The current technical picture shows signs of exhaustion in the upward movement, while further gains may be capped by the previous trading session's high. The key resistance level is located at 26,000 points, where selling activity is expected to increase. Consequently, the preferred approach is to sell the index on rallies, anticipating a subsequent decline. The DE 40 trade idea involved placing a pending Sell Limit order. According to an updated trading signal, the rise to 26,000 has already triggered the short position.

The technical picture for the DE 40 suggests a decline towards the nearest support levels at 25,600 and 25,500 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 400 points at the first take-profit target and 500 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 100 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 26,103 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4 and 1:5 Entry level 26,000 Stop loss 26,100 Take profit 1 25,600 Take profit 2 25,500

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis suggests a short-term downward correction after a period of upward movement. Increased buying activity near 157.38 enabled the pair to recover from a local decline. Although buyers remain in control and further short-term growth is possible, gradually weakening positive momentum increases the likelihood of a reversal. The current technical picture suggests that selling pressure may intensify. Selling the dollar on rallies is therefore preferred, with the key resistance level at 158.95. A relatively tight stop loss would help limit potential losses and provide an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for USDJPY suggests a potential decline towards the nearest support levels at 157.55 and 156.95. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 200 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 49 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 158.31 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9 and 1:4.1 Entry level 158.95 Stop loss 159.44 Take profit 1 157.55 Take profit 2 156.95

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that the short-term uptrend remains intact despite the possibility of a downward correction following the euro's recent strengthening. The current technical picture points to prevailing buying activity, with no convincing signs yet that the upward movement has ended. Although positive momentum remains intact, prices could decline in the short term without disrupting the market's broader upward structure. However, opening long positions at current prices does not offer a sufficiently attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying the euro on dips is therefore preferred, with the key support level at 1.1210. A breakout above resistance at 1.1250 would confirm strengthening bullish momentum and open the way for further growth towards 1.1300. The EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for EURUSD suggests continued upward movement following a short-term correction. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3.60. The potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1260 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3 and 1:3.6 Entry level 1.1210 Stop loss 1.1185 Take profit 1 1.1285 Take profit 2 1.1300

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