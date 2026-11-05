Top 3 trade ideas for 5 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD for 5 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-06 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE40Cash analysis shows that the medium-term bias remains bullish. The price is currently at extreme overbought levels, increasing the likelihood of a downward correction. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 26,250 would provide a more favourable entry point. The index is expected to decline briefly before the upward movement resumes. Against this backdrop, the baseline scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's DE40Cash trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 26,250.

News sentiment for DE40Cash slightly favours sellers, at 47% versus 53%, which supports the bullish market outlook. The technical picture also suggests that upward movement could continue a correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 26,850 offers upside potential of 600 points, while the second target at 27,000 increases potential profit to 750 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 26,100 limits the risk to 150 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 BUY Current price 26,628 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 26,250 Stop loss 26,100 Take profit 1 26,850 Take profit 2 27,000

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the price is currently at extreme oversold levels. A Doji candlestick pattern has formed at the bottom, which is a positive signal for bullish sentiment, and the uptrend has the potential to resume. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 157.90 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case involves buying on a pullback. Today's USDJPY trade idea is to place a pending Buy Limit order at 157.90.

News sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%. However, the technical picture points to a possible upward reversal after a Doji candlestick forms at the bottom. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 159.27 offers upside potential of 137 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases potential profit to 160 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 157.42 limits the risk to 48 pips, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 158.15 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.8/1:3.3 Entry level 157.90 Stop loss 157.42 Take profit 1 159.27 Take profit 2 159.50

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that the market has yet to provide clear signs that the upward movement is coming to an end. Although the overall outlook remains bullish, a correction is possible, with sufficient room for a decline without invalidating the broader upward scenario. Buying at current levels does not offer a particularly attractive risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards 1.1230 would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the base case favours buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.1230. A breakout above 1.1270 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours buyers, at 52% versus 48%, while the technical picture suggests further growth following a correction. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1305 offers upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1325 increases potential profit to 95 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 1.1205 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.8 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1260 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:3.8 Entry level 1.1230 Stop loss 1.1205 Take profit 1 1.1305 Take profit 2 1.1325

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