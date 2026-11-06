Top 3 trade ideas for 6 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: DE 40, USDJPY, and XAUUSD for 6 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the DE 40, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-07 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis indicates that a local peak may be forming after a period of upward movement. Although buyers previously dominated the market, waning bullish momentum suggests a possible reversal followed by a downward correction. The current technical picture is characterised by increasing selling pressure after local highs were reached, raising the likelihood of further price declines. Nevertheless, a temporary recovery in the index cannot be ruled out and could provide more attractive conditions for opening short positions. The key resistance level is located at 26,350 points, where selling is expected to resume. Selling the index on rallies is therefore preferred. The DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for the DE 40 suggests that the downward movement could continue towards 25,750 and 25,600 points. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. The potential profit is 600 points at the first take-profit target and 750 points at the second, while possible losses are capped at 150 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 25,754 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 26,350 Stop loss 26,500 Take profit 1 25,750 Take profit 2 25,600

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis suggests a short-term upward correction after a period of mixed price movements. The current technical picture shows a sideways range forming on the four-hour chart. However, emerging buying activity near local lows suggests that a base may be forming for further gains. Despite continuing uncertainty, signs of price stabilisation increase the likelihood of a recovery in upward momentum. Under current conditions, the preferred approach is to buy the dollar on dips, with the key support level at 157.10. A short-term downward correction is expected, followed by renewed growth. The current market structure also offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for long positions. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The technical picture for USDJPY suggests that prices could recover towards the nearest resistance levels at 158.50 and 159.50. The risk-to-reward ratio is approaching 1:5. The potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit target and 240 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 49 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 158.33 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.8 and 1:4.9 Entry level 157.10 Stop loss 156.61 Take profit 1 158.50 Take profit 2 159.50

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that a short-term downward correction may develop following the completion of a five-wave upward structure around 4,147 USD. The current technical picture points to weakening buying activity and emerging conditions for increased selling pressure. An additional technical reference point is the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level at 4,132 USD, calculated based on the movement between 3,870 and 3,970 USD. Although a moderate recovery in prices remains possible, the scope for further gains is considered limited. Amid persistent volatility, the preferred approach is to sell gold on rallies, with key resistance around 4,085 USD. The expected decline is viewed as corrective, but the current market structure offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for short positions. The XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The technical picture for XAUUSD suggests that prices could decline towards the nearest support levels at 3,997 and 3,928 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3.5. The potential profit is 8,800 points at the first take-profit target and 15,700 points at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,300 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 4,066 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.1/1:3.7 Entry level 4,085 Stop loss 4,128 Take profit 1 3,997 Take profit 2 3,928

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