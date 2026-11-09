Top 3 trade ideas for 9 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: EURUSD, XAUUSD and XAGUSD for 9 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-10 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis suggests a potential recovery following a pronounced decline and the formation of local support around 1.1140. On the H4 chart, the pair is showing the first signs of stabilisation after a series of bearish candlesticks, while the current price has already risen above the proposed entry level. Under these conditions, the preferred approach is to look for buying opportunities on a pullback towards 1.1140, with a relatively tight stop loss. If the price holds above 1.1115, the corrective recovery could extend towards the nearest resistance areas. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment surrounding EURUSD is neutral, with 50% sellers and 50% buyers, making the technical picture the main guide. The first target at 1.1215 offers a potential profit of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1225 offers 85 pips. Potential losses are limited to 25 pips, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:3 for the first target and 1:3.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.1160 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:3.4 Entry level 1.1140 Stop loss 1.1115 Take profit 1 1.1215 Take profit 2 1.1225

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests that the downward move could resume following a strong short-term recovery. On the H4 chart, gold has rebounded sharply from local lows and approached a resistance area, although the price currently remains below the proposed entry level. Under these conditions, selling XAUUSD on a further rise towards 4,165 is preferred, with a relatively tight stop loss. Failure to consolidate above this area would suggest the formation of a local top followed by a decline. Consolidation above 4,206 would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment is currently slightly unfavourable for sellers, with 49% sellers versus 51% buyers, so technical confirmation of resistance remains crucial. The first target at 4,055 offers a potential profit of 110 points, while the second target at 3,930 offers 235 points. Potential losses are limited to 41 points, resulting in risk-to-reward ratios of approximately 1:2.7 for the first target and 1:5.7 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 4,123 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.7/1:5.7 Entry level 4,165 Stop loss 4,206 Take profit 1 4,055 Take profit 2 3,930

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD analysis suggests that the downward move could resume following a strong short-term recovery. On the H4 chart, silver has rebounded sharply from local lows and approached a resistance area, although prices currently remain below the proposed entry level. Under these conditions, selling XAGUSD on a further rise towards 53.28 is preferred, with a relatively tight stop loss. If prices fail to consolidate above this area, a local top could form, followed by a decline. Consolidation above 54.48 would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's XAGUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment is currently unfavourable for sellers, with 46% sellers versus 54% buyers, so the scenario requires technical confirmation of resistance. The first target at 49.80 offers a potential profit of 3.48, while the second target at 49.50 offers 3.78. Potential losses are limited to 1.20, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.2 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 52.92 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9 and 1:3.2 Entry level 53.28 Stop loss 54.48 Take profit 1 49.80 Take profit 2 49.50

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