Top 3 trade ideas for 10 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: USDJPY, XAUUSD, and US 500 for 10 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, XAUUSD, and the US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-11 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates the likelihood of a short-term downward correction following a period of mixed price movements. The current technical picture shows a sideways range forming on the H4 chart, while emerging signs of a local top increase the likelihood of a temporary decline. Despite persistent uncertainty and the absence of clear directional momentum, the expected decline is viewed as an opportunity to open long positions at more attractive prices. Accordingly, buying the US dollar on a dip is preferred, with the key support level at 157.25. Reaching this level could revive buying interest and pave the way for a renewed advance. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDJPY technical picture points to a potential recovery towards the nearest targets at 158.60 and 159.75. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 135 pips at the first take-profit level and 250 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 47 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 158.17 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:5.3 Entry level 157.25 Stop loss 156.78 Take profit 1 158.60 Take profit 2 159.75

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests a short-term downward correction after gold prices recovered from 4,030 USD. Sustained upward momentum allowed the previous trading session to close higher, while a decline during overnight trading attracted buyers, indicating continued short-term bullish pressure. However, the approach towards the significant technical resistance level at 4,132 USD, corresponding to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the move from 3,870 to 3,970 USD, increases the likelihood of waning buying activity and a subsequent reversal. Although further short-term gains remain possible, the preferred approach is to sell gold near resistance in anticipation of a resumption of the downward move. The publication of macroeconomic data is an additional risk factor that could alter the short-term technical picture. The XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The XAUUSD technical picture suggests a potential decline towards the nearest support levels at 3,996 and 3,975 USD. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.49. The potential profit is 13,600 points at the first take-profit level and 15,700 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 6,300 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 4,080 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.2/1:2.5 Entry level 4,132 Stop loss 4,195 Take profit 1 3,996 Take profit 2 3,975

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US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis indicates that the medium-term downward move could resume after a period of price recovery. Sustained upward momentum from 7,301 points allowed the index to close the previous trading session higher, while improving stock market sentiment contributed to a higher opening. Despite short-term buying pressure, medium-term technical signals remain bearish, increasing the likelihood of an end to the upward correction followed by a decline. The potential for further gains is considered limited near the resistance area at 7,590–7,595 points. Accordingly, the preferred approach is to sell the index on a rise in anticipation of a resumption of the downward move. The publication of macroeconomic data is an additional risk factor that could alter the short-term technical picture. The US 500 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The US 500 technical picture suggests a potential decline towards 7,336 and 7,165 points. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. The potential profit is 254 points at the first take-profit level and 425 points at the second, with potential losses limited to 70 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,561 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.6/1:6.1 Entry level 7,590 Stop loss 7,660 Take profit 1 7,336 Take profit 2 7,165

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