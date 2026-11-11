Top 3 trade ideas for 11 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: JP 225, US 30, and US 500 for 11 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for the JP 225, US 30, and US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-12 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

JP 225 trade idea

JP 225 analysis suggests that there is still scope for the upward recovery to continue after a sharp decline. On the H4 chart, the index has formed a local base and moved into a steady rise, with the price currently already well above the proposed entry level. Under these conditions, the preferred approach is to buy the JP 225 on a corrective pullback towards 59,415. Holding above 58,299 would strengthen the prospects for renewed upward momentum and a move towards the nearest resistance areas. Today's JP 225 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment supports buyers, with 59% buyers versus 41% sellers, which is consistent with the technical recovery scenario. The first target at 62,605 offers a potential profit of 3,190 points, while the second target at 62,855 offers 3,440 points. Potential losses are limited to 1,116 points, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:3.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario JP 225 BUY Current price 61,246 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:3.1 Entry level 59,415 Stop loss 58,299 Take profit 1 62,605 Take profit 2 62,855

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US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis suggests that the downward move could resume following a corrective recovery. On the H4 chart, the index rebounded from local lows, but the advance stalled in the 52,600–52,700 area, followed by a strong bearish reaction. The current price is already below the proposed entry level, so selling the US 30 on another rise towards 52,655 remains the preferred scenario. Failure to consolidate above this area would support expectations of a further decline, while a move above 53,105 would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's US 30 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment is currently slightly unfavourable for sellers, with 49% sellers versus 51% buyers, so the scenario requires confirmation of resistance around the entry area. The first target at 51,369 offers a potential profit of 1,286 points, while the second target at 50,590 offers 2,065 points. Potential losses are limited to 450 points, resulting in risk-to-reward ratios of approximately 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:4.6 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 30 SELL Current price 52,371 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:4.6 Entry level 52,655 Stop loss 53,105 Take profit 1 51,369 Take profit 2 50,590

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US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis suggests that the downward move could resume following a corrective recovery. On the H4 chart, the index rebounded from local lows, but the advance slowed in the 7,590–7,600 area, where resistance formed and a bearish reaction emerged. The price remains slightly below the proposed entry level, so selling the US 500 on another rise towards 7,590 remains the preferred scenario. Failure to consolidate above this area would support expectations of a further decline, while a move above 7,660 would weaken the bearish scenario. Today's US 500 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment is currently slightly unfavourable for sellers, with 49% sellers versus 51% buyers, so the scenario requires confirmation of resistance around the entry area. The first target at 7,336 offers a potential profit of 254 points, while the second target at 7,165 offers 425 points. Potential losses are limited to 70 points, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of approximately 1:3.6 for the first target and 1:6.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,573 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.6/1:6.1 Entry level 7,590 Stop loss 7,660 Take profit 1 7,336 Take profit 2 7,165

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