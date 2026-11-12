Top 3 trade ideas for 12 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY for 12 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-13 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests that the sell-off is nearing the end of its correction phase on the intraday chart. A reversal is expected. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, whereas a pullback towards the 3,970.00 area would provide a more favourable entry point. The main scenario is to buy on a pullback. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 3,970.00.

News sentiment for XAUUSD slightly favours buyers, at 51% versus 49% for sellers, while the technical picture suggests that the correction is ending and an upward reversal is highly likely. The trade appears attractive in terms of risk and reward. The first target at 4,040.00 offers an upside potential of 70 points, while the second target at 4,050.00 increases the potential profit to 80 points. A stop loss at 3,935.00 limits the risk to 35 points, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 3,965.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2/1:2.3 Entry level 3,970.00 Stop loss 3,935.00 Take profit 1 4,040.00 Take profit 2 4,050.00

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis suggests that the pair is currently trading at oversold extremes, increasing the likelihood of a stronger corrective rebound. The Ichimoku Cloud lies above the current price, which should limit the expected rise. For this reason, the preferred strategy is to sell on a pullback with a tight stop loss, anticipating a renewed move lower. Selling at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward, whereas a pullback towards the 1.1140 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1140.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49% for buyers, supporting the bearish market outlook. The technical picture also suggests limited upside potential due to Ichimoku resistance. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1036 offers a potential decline of 104 pips, while the second target at 1.0940 increases the potential profit to 200 pips. A stop loss at 1.1176 limits the risk to 36 pips, resulting in risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1083 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:5.5 Entry level 1.1140 Stop loss 1.1176 Take profit 1 1.1036 Take profit 2 1.0940

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis suggests that the pair is currently trading at oversold extremes. A Doji candlestick pattern has formed at the base, which is a positive signal for bullish sentiment, and the uptrend has the potential to resume. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 157.90 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario is to buy on a pullback. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 157.90.

News sentiment surrounding USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49% for buyers. However, the technical picture suggests a possible upward reversal after a Doji candlestick forms at the base. The trade appears attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 159.27 offers an upside potential of 137 pips, while the second target at 159.50 increases the potential profit to 160 pips. A stop loss at 157.42 limits the risk to 48 pips, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2.8 for the first target and 1:3.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.70 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.8/1:3.3 Entry level 157.90 Stop loss 157.42 Take profit 1 159.27 Take profit 2 159.50

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