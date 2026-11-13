Top 3 trade ideas for 13 November 2026

Top-3 forex trade ideas: XAUUSD, EURUSD, and DE 40 for 13 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-14 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests that a local bottom could form after a prolonged decline in gold prices. The current technical picture shows signs of waning downward momentum on the intraday chart, increasing the likelihood of a reversal and a short-term upward correction. Despite continued selling pressure, further downside potential may be limited by the 3,875–3,850 USD support area. However, opening long positions at current prices offers a relatively unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. Buying gold on dips is therefore preferred, with key support around 3,875 USD. A recovery above 3,925 USD would provide further grounds for continued growth towards 3,950 USD. The XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The XAUUSD technical picture suggests a potential recovery towards the nearest targets at 3,945 and 3,950 USD. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 7,000 points at the first take-profit level and 7,500 points at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,500 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 3,890.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2/1:2.1 Entry level 3,875.00 Stop loss 3,840.00 Take profit 1 3,945.00 Take profit 2 3,950.00

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that the medium-term downtrend remains intact despite attempts at a short-term recovery. The current technical picture is characterised by prevailing selling pressure, while a rise in the short-term RSI indicator suggests that a temporary upward correction may develop. Despite some recovery in buying activity, the main market signals remain bearish, increasing the likelihood of a renewed decline once the corrective move has ended. Selling the euro on a rise is therefore preferred, with key resistance around 1.1090. Reaching this level could encourage stronger selling activity and a subsequent decline in prices. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The EURUSD technical picture suggests that the downward move could continue towards the target levels at 1.1010 and 1.1000. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4.50. The potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 90 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1053 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4.0/1:4.5 Entry level 1.1090 Stop loss 1.1110 Take profit 1 1.1010 Take profit 2 1.1000

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis suggests a local top forming after a prolonged upward move. Although buyers remain in control, the gradual weakening of positive momentum suggests a possible reversal and a short-term downward correction. The current technical picture shows signs of the upward move losing momentum after reaching local highs, increasing the likelihood of stronger selling pressure. Selling the index on a rise is therefore preferred, with key resistance around 26,880 points. A short-term recovery towards this level is expected, followed by a renewed decline. The DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The DE 40 technical picture suggests a potential decline towards the target levels at 26,180 and 26,000. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 700 points at the first take-profit level and 880 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 175 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 26,821 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4.0/1:5.0 Entry level 26,880 Stop loss 27,055 Take profit 1 26,180 Take profit 2 26,000

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