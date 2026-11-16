Top-3 forex trade ideas: USDJPY, EURUSD, and US 500 for 16 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and US 500 are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-17 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis suggests that the upward move could resume after a period of short-term consolidation. The current technical picture indicates that a local bottom is forming and buying activity is gradually recovering. Despite temporary price weakness, the main trend remains upward, creating conditions for further appreciation of the US dollar against the Japanese yen. Recent trading sessions have seen prices stabilise following an earlier advance, with no convincing signs yet that the uptrend has ended. Buying the dollar on dips is therefore preferred, with the key support level at 159.10. Reaching this level could encourage increased buying activity, paving the way for a renewed upward move. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The USDJPY technical picture suggests that the upward move could continue towards the targets at 160.47 and 161.35. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:4.69. The potential profit amounts to 137 pips at the first take-profit level and 225 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 48 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.65 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.85/1:4.69 Entry level 159.10 Stop loss 158.62 Take profit 1 160.47 Take profit 2 161.35

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis indicates that a sustained downtrend remains in place amid prevailing selling pressure. The current technical picture shows prices continuing to decline, forming lower highs and lower lows, with no convincing signs yet that the downward move has ended. Technical signals on the daily timeframe remain bearish, confirming the persistence of negative short-term expectations. Intraday recovery attempts continue to attract sellers, creating conditions for further euro weakness against the US dollar. The 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the hourly timeframe, located around 1.1025, provides an additional technical reference point. The EURUSD trade idea involves opening a short position from this level. According to an updated trading signal, a rise towards 1.1025 has already triggered the trade.

The EURUSD technical picture suggests that the downward move could continue towards the targets at 1.0878 and 1.0858. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 147 pips at the first take-profit level and 167 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 49 pips.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1005 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.0/1:3.4 Entry level 1.1025 Stop loss 1.1074 Take profit 1 1.0878 Take profit 2 1.0858

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US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis indicates that the medium-term downtrend remains intact amid increasing selling pressure. The current technical picture shows weakening buying activity after the index reached 7,543 points, with subsequent selling completely erasing the session’s initial gains. Attempts at a recovery continue to attract sellers, indicating ongoing bearish sentiment and increasing the likelihood of a further decline in the index. Despite occasional upward corrections, medium-term technical signals remain negative. Selling the index on a rise is therefore preferred, with key resistance around 7,583 points. Reaching this level could encourage stronger selling activity and a renewed downward move. Today's US 500 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The US 500 technical picture suggests that the downward move could continue towards the targets at 7,377 and 6,787 points. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:13. The potential profit amounts to 206 points at the first take-profit level and 796 points at the second, while potential losses are capped at 60 points.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 500 SELL Current price 7,540 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.43/1:13.27 Entry level 7,583 Stop loss 7,643 Take profit 1 7,377 Take profit 2 6,787

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