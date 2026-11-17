Top-3 forex trade ideas: USDJPY, EURUSD, and XAUUSD for 17 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-18 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the pair is currently trading at extremely oversold levels. Price action suggests that a base is forming, which is a positive signal for a continuation of the uptrend. Buying at current levels does not appear particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 159.10 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario is to buy on a pullback. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 159.10.

News sentiment surrounding USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49% for buyers, but the technical picture points to oversold conditions and the formation of a base. The trade appears attractive in terms of risk and reward. The first target at 160.44 offers an upside potential of 134 pips, while the second target at 161.60 increases the potential profit to 250 pips. A stop loss at 158.63 limits the risk to 47 pips, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2.9 for the first target and 1:5.3 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.30 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:5.3 Entry level 159.10 Stop loss 158.63 Take profit 1 160.44 Take profit 2 161.60

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EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that daily signals remain bearish, with our short-term bias still negative. The market has yet to provide clear signs that the downward move is ending. Intraday rallies continue to attract sellers. The 20-hour exponential moving average (EMA) is located at 1.1002 and acts as dynamic resistance. Selling at current levels appears less attractive from a risk-to-reward perspective, whereas a pullback towards the 1.1002 area would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario is to sell on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 1.1002.

News sentiment surrounding EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 52% versus 48% for buyers, supporting the bearish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a continued downward move. The trade appears attractive in terms of risk and reward. The first target at 1.0861 offers a potential decline of 141 pips, while the second target at 1.0831 increases the potential profit to 171 pips. A stop loss at 1.1051 limits the risk to 49 pips, resulting in risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2.88 for the first target and 1:3.49 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD SELL Current price 1.1010 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.88/1:3.49 Entry level 1.1002 Stop loss 1.1051 Take profit 1 1.0861 Take profit 2 1.0831

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis suggests that selling pressure is nearing exhaustion on the intraday chart. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels offers a less attractive risk-to-reward profile, whereas a break of the 3,875 level would provide a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario is to buy on a breakout. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Stop order at 3,875.

News sentiment surrounding XAUUSD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49% for buyers, but the technical picture points to seller exhaustion and a high likelihood of an upward reversal. The trade appears attractive from the risk-to-reward perspective. The first target at 3,945 offers an upside potential of 70 points, while the second target at 3,950 increases the potential profit to 75 points. A stop loss at 3,840 limits the risk to 35 points, corresponding to risk-to-reward ratios of 1:2 for the first target and 1:2.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 3,866 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2/1:2.1 Entry level 3,875 Stop loss 3,840 Take profit 1 3,945 Take profit 2 3,950

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