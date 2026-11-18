Top-3 forex trade ideas: USDJPY, EURUSD, and DE 40 for 18 November 2026
The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.
Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and DE 40 are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-19 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).
USDJPY analysis suggests that the upward move could resume following a short-term correction. The current technical picture indicates that a local bottom is forming and that conditions are emerging for a recovery in buying activity. Despite the temporary decline in prices, the overall market trend remains upward, supporting expectations of further US dollar strength against the Japanese yen. Recent trading sessions have been characterised by gradual price stabilisation near a significant support area, while the potential for further declines is considered limited. Buying the dollar on dips is therefore preferred, with key support around 159.20. The USDJPY trade idea involved placing a pending Buy Limit order. According to an updated trading signal, a decline towards 159.20 has already triggered the long position.
The USDJPY technical picture suggests that the upward move could continue towards the targets at 160.51 and 161.60. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit amounts to 131 pips at the first take-profit level and 240 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 46 pips.
EURUSD analysis indicates that a sustained downtrend remains in place amid prevailing selling pressure. The current technical picture shows the price continuing to decline, forming lower highs and lower lows, with no convincing signs yet that the downward move has ended. Technical signals on the daily timeframe remain bearish, confirming that short-term expectations remain negative. Intraday recovery attempts continue to attract sellers, creating conditions for further euro weakness against the US dollar. The 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the hourly timeframe, located around 1.0990, provides an additional technical reference point. Selling the euro on a rise is therefore preferred. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The EURUSD technical picture suggests that the downward move could continue towards the targets at 1.0865 and 1.0845. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit amounts to 124 pips at the first take-profit level and 144 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 43 pips.
DE 40 analysis indicates that the short-term downward move remains intact amid increasing selling pressure. The current technical picture is characterised by heightened volatility and fluctuations in both directions, while signs of a local top forming suggest that the index could decline further. At the same time, the index reaching oversold territory creates conditions for a temporary recovery. Selling the index on a rise is therefore preferred, with key resistance around 26,350 points. A short-term upward correction is expected, followed by a resumption of the downward move. The DE 40 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The DE 40 technical picture suggests a potential decline towards the targets at 25,650 and 25,500 points. The maximum risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:4.86. The potential profit amounts to 700 points at the first take-profit level and 850 points at the second, with potential losses capped at 175 points.
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Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.