Top-3 forex trade ideas: US 30, USDJPY, and XAUUSD for 20 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for US 30, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-21 at 11:00 PM (server time, UTC +2).

US 30 trade idea

US 30 analysis points to a sharp decline and the possible formation of a short-term bottom. An upward correction is therefore expected, although the short-term bias remains bearish. The trade idea consequently involves selling on a rebound from 51,080, a level that previously acted as support and is now viewed as resistance. A pending Sell Limit order is used for entry.

With an entry at 51,080, the potential loss at the stop-loss level is 433 points. The potential profit is 1,236 points at the first target and 1,360 points at the second. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.86 for the first target and 1:3.14 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 30 SELL Current price 49,158 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:3.1 Entry level 51,080 Stop loss 51,513 Take profit 1 49,844 Take profit 2 49,720

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis points to oversold conditions and the appearance of a Morning Star candlestick pattern near a local low, supporting the possibility of renewed growth. For now, the price is consolidating, with resistance still overhead, so the trade idea involves entering a long position following a breakout above 159.20 using a Buy Stop order.

With an entry at 159.20, the risk to the stop-loss level is 45 pips. The potential profit is 1.29 yen (129 pips) at the first target and 2.40 yen (240 pips) at the second. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.87 for the first target and 1:5.33 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 158.86 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.9/1:5.3 Entry level 159.20 Stop loss 158.75 Take profit 1 160.49 Take profit 2 161.60

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis indicates that the medium-term bearish bias remains intact. However, gold is in oversold territory, making selling at current levels unattractive, as a temporary rise could occur first. The preferred scenario is to open a short position on a rebound towards the 3,670 USD resistance level using a pending Sell Limit order. The stop loss is set at 3,720 USD.

The risk between the entry point and the stop loss is 50 USD (5,000 points). The potential profit is 200 USD (20,000 points) at the first target and 250 USD (25,000 points) at the second. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD SELL Current price 3,593 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 3,670 Stop loss 3,720 Take profit 1 3,470 Take profit 2 3,420

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