Top-3 forex trade ideas: USDJPY, DE 40 and XAGUSD for 23 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, DE 40 and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-24 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis indicates that a short-term bottom is forming following a notable decline, with signs of a recovery emerging. The pair has already rebounded from local lows, and a move towards 158.94 has triggered a long position. Against this backdrop, the upward correction is expected to continue, with the nearest target at 160.56. The trade idea involves buying from 158.94, with a protective stop loss below a local support level at 158.36.

With an entry at 158.94, the potential loss at the stop-loss level is 58 pips. The potential profit is 162 pips at the first target of 160.56 and 266 pips at the second target of 161.60. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:2.79 for the first target and 1:4.59 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY BUY Current price 159.06 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.79/1:4.59 Entry level 158.94 Stop loss 158.36 Take profit 1 160.56 Take profit 2 161.60

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DE 40 trade idea

DE 40 analysis indicates that a pronounced downtrend remains in place following a series of consecutive declines. On the H4 chart, the index has formed a local low and entered a period of short-term stabilisation, but the overall structure remains bearish. The current price is considerably below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive. The trade idea involves selling on a corrective recovery towards 25,240, which could act as the nearest resistance area. A pending Sell Limit order is used for entry.

News sentiment also favours sellers, at 59% versus 41% for buyers. With an entry at 25,240, the potential loss at the stop-loss level is 175 points. The potential profit is 700 points at the first target of 24,540 and 940 points at the second target of 24,300. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4 for the first target and approximately 1:5.4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario DE 40 SELL Current price 24,938 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5.4 Entry level 25,240 Stop loss 25,415 Take profit 1 24,540 Take profit 2 24,300

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XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD analysis indicates that a pronounced downtrend remains in place following a prolonged decline. On the H4 chart, silver is attempting to recover from local lows, but the overall structure remains bearish. The current price is substantially below the proposed entry point, making selling at market less attractive. The trade idea involves selling on a corrective rise towards 47.37, which could act as the nearest resistance area. A pending Sell Limit order is used for entry.

News sentiment also slightly favours sellers, at 52% versus 48% for buyers. With an entry at 47.37, the potential loss at the stop-loss level is 1.90. The potential profit is 7.37 at the first target of 40.00 and 11.57 at the second target of 35.80. The risk-to-reward ratio is approximately 1:3.9 for the first target and 1:6.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAGUSD SELL Current price 42.58 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3.9/1:6.1 Entry level 47.37 Stop loss 49.27 Take profit 1 40.00 Take profit 2 35.80

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