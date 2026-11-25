Top-3 forex trade ideas: JP 225, US 500, and USDJPY for 25 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for JP 225, US 500, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-26 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).

JP 225 trade idea

JP 225 analysis shows that the index has come under renewed selling pressure following a short-term recovery. On the H4 chart, the downward structure remains intact, and the recent attempt to rise failed to exceed previous highs. A temporary recovery in prices is expected, after which selling on a rise remains the preferred strategy. Selling at current levels is less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a rise towards the 58,100 area would offer a more favourable entry point. Today's JP 225 trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 58,100.

News sentiment currently favours buyers, at 60% versus 40% for sellers, but the technical picture suggests a continued downward move. The first target at 54,617 offers a potential decline of 3,483 points, while the second target at 53,830 increases the potential profit to 4,270 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 59,318 limits the risk to 1,218 points, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.86 for the first target and 1:3.51 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario JP 225 SELL Current price 57,053 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.86/1:3.51 Entry level 58,100 Stop loss 59,318 Take profit 1 54,617 Take profit 2 53,830

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US 500 trade idea

US 500 analysis shows that the index formed a local bottom following a sharp decline and has since started to recover. On the H4 chart, a short-term correction is underway after an upward impulse, but the potential for further growth remains. Buying at current levels is less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a decline towards the 7,086 area would offer a more favourable entry point. Today's US 500 trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 7,086.

News sentiment for the US 500 is neutral, with a 50% to 50% split, so the technical picture remains the primary guide. The first target at 7,349 offers an upside potential of 263 points, while the second target at 7,394 increases the potential profit to 308 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 6,979 limits the risk to 107 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.46 for the first target and 1:2.88 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario US 500 BUY Current price 7,157 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.46/1:2.88 Entry level 7,086 Stop loss 6,979 Take profit 1 7,349 Take profit 2 7,394

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows that the pair has entered a corrective recovery following a notable decline; however, the H4 chart has yet to show convincing signs of a return to a sustained uptrend. The price is expected to rise further towards the psychologically significant 160.00 level, near which the risk of currency intervention by the Japanese authorities also increases. Selling at current levels is less attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a recovery towards the 160.00 level would offer a more favourable entry point. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 160.00.

News sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 52% versus 48% for buyers. The technical picture suggests a renewed downward move once the correction is complete. The first target at 159.00 offers a potential decline of 100 pips, while the second target at 158.75 increases the potential profit to 125 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 160.25 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 159.26 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5 Entry level 160.00 Stop loss 160.25 Take profit 1 159.00 Take profit 2 158.75

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