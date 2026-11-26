Top-3 forex trade ideas: EURUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY for 26 November 2026

The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Real-Time Market Insights service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 2026-11-27 at 8:00 AM (server time, UTC +2).

EURUSD trade idea

EURUSD analysis shows that price action suggests a base is forming. This move is expected to reverse. Buying at current levels is not particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 1.0925 area would offer a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's EURUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 1.0925. A breakout above 1.0975 would confirm bullish momentum.

News sentiment for EURUSD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%, supporting the prospect of a price correction. The technical picture points to a rise following the formation of a base. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 1.1000 offers an upside potential of 75 pips, while the second target at 1.1025 increases the potential profit to 100 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 1.0900 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:3 for the first target and 1:4 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario EURUSD BUY Current price 1.0975 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:3/1:4 Entry level 1.0925 Stop loss 1.0900 Take profit 1 1.1000 Take profit 2 1.1025

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XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD analysis shows that buying pressure emerging at the 3,426.00 level has completely erased the session’s initial losses. A Hammer candlestick pattern has formed on the daily chart. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Buying at current levels is not particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 3,539 area would offer a more favourable entry point. Against this backdrop, the main scenario suggests buying on a pullback. Today's XAUUSD trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order at 3,539.00.

News sentiment for XAUUSD slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%, increasing the likelihood of a pullback. The technical picture points to a reversal following the formation of a bullish Hammer pattern. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 3,744.00 offers a potential rise of 205 points, while the second target at 4,025.00 increases the potential profit to 486 points. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 3,459.00 limits the risk to 80 points, resulting in a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.6 for the first target and 1:6.1 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario XAUUSD BUY Current price 3,565.00 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:2.6/1:6.1 Entry level 3,539.00 Stop loss 3,459.00 Take profit 1 3,744.00 Take profit 2 4,025.00

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USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY analysis shows dynamic price action, with the price action suggesting the formation of a top. A temporary upward move is expected, after which selling on a pullback remains the preferred strategy. Selling at current levels is not particularly attractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, whereas a pullback towards the 159.60 area would offer a more favourable entry point. Today's USDJPY trade idea involves placing a pending Sell Limit order at 159.60.

News sentiment for USDJPY slightly favours sellers, at 51% versus 49%, reinforcing the bearish market outlook. The technical picture also points to a possible reversal following the formation of a top. The trade appears attractive in terms of its risk-to-reward ratio. The first target at 158.60 offers a potential profit of 100 pips, while the second target at 158.30 increases the potential profit to 130 pips. Meanwhile, a stop loss at 159.85 limits the risk to 25 pips, corresponding to a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:4 for the first target and 1:5.2 for the second.





Trading plan

Trading scenario USDJPY SELL Current price 159.20 Risk-to-reward ratio 1:4/1:5.2 Entry level 159.60 Stop loss 159.85 Take profit 1 158.60 Take profit 2 158.30

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