RoboForex increases the number of trading servers for its clients

Dear Clients and Partners,

Due to a constant increase in client base, RoboForex has enabled 2 new servers (RoboForex-Pro-3 and RoboForex-ECN-2) for MetaTrader 4 platform. As a result, the load will be equally divided between all servers, thus increasing their stability and helping us in achieving our goal, providing our clients with quality services and the opportunity to trade as comfortably and quickly as possible.

The company’s new servers offer clients to open accounts of Pro and ECN types.

Pro A popular account type at RoboForex with optimal trading conditions, which is suitable for traders with any experience. Floating spread – from 1.3 pips.

Leverage – up to 1:2000.

36 currency pairs, Metals, CFDs.

No commission for the trading volume. ECN An account type for experienced traders, who prefer the best trading conditions available (the tightest spreads, high execution speed, and liquidity). Tight spreads – from 0 pips.

Leverage – up to 1:500.

36 currency pairs, Metals, CFDs.

Commission for the trading volume of 1 million USD – 20 USD

Open a Pro or ECN account

and start trading with a reliable broker today!

Start trading

Read more about trading conditions

Sincerely,

RoboForex team