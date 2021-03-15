RoboForex adds useful push notifications to the mobile version of MT5

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’ve added another useful feature to MetaTrader 5! From now on, you have access to push notifications about popular asset prices’ reaching the lowest or highest level in the MT5 mobile application.

How does it work?

When the price of one of the below-specified trading instruments reaches the highest or lowest level over some particular period of time (from 1 to 12 months, or all-time), your smartphone will receive a push notification in the following format:

EURUSD exceeded 3-month high.

The list of instruments

Currency

pairs Gold Oil Indices CFDs

on stocks EURUSD

USDJPY

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

USDCHF

USDCAD XAUUSD Brent

WTI DE30Cash

JP225Cash

US30Cash

US500Cash

USTech100Cash AAPL

AMZN

BAC

F

GE

GOOGL

MSFT

TSLA

How to manage push notifications?

To start receiving push-notifications, you need to install the MetaTrader 5 mobile application on your smartphone or tablet. Notifications are enabled by default.

You can manage your subscription to mobile push-notifications in your RoboForex Members Area.

Mobile push notifications are a quick way to learn about popular asset prices’ reaching the lowest or highest level. Open an MT5-based account, install the MetaTrader 5 mobile application, and receive the maximum information for more efficient trading at RoboForex.

