RoboForex adds useful push notifications to the mobile version of MT5

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’ve added another useful feature to MetaTrader 5! From now on, you have access to push notifications about popular asset prices’ reaching the lowest or highest level in the MT5 mobile application.
When the price of one of the below-specified trading instruments reaches the highest or lowest level over some particular period of time (from 1 to 12 months, or all-time), your smartphone will receive a push notification in the following format:
EURUSD exceeded 3-month high.
|Currency
pairs
|Gold
|Oil
|Indices
|CFDs
on stocks
|EURUSD
USDJPY
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
USDCHF
USDCAD
|XAUUSD
|Brent
WTI
|DE30Cash
JP225Cash
US30Cash
US500Cash
USTech100Cash
|AAPL
AMZN
BAC
F
GE
GOOGL
MSFT
TSLA
To start receiving push-notifications, you need to install the MetaTrader 5 mobile application on your smartphone or tablet. Notifications are enabled by default.
You can manage your subscription to mobile push-notifications in your RoboForex Members Area.
Access to popular markets
Trade such popular assets as Forex, Metals, CFDs on US stocks, indices, and oil.
Algo trading
Create and backtest trading robots using built-in tools without having to harness any programming skills.
Exceptional conditions for Prime accounts
Get access to unique trading conditions similar to liquidity providers.
Mobile push notifications are a quick way to learn about popular asset prices’ reaching the lowest or highest level. Open an MT5-based account, install the MetaTrader 5 mobile application, and receive the maximum information for more efficient trading at RoboForex.
Open MT5 account
Download an MT5 mobile application
Sincerely,
RoboForex team