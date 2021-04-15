RoboForex adds several useful improvements and new instruments to R Trader

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’ve expanded the list of Stocks and CFDs on stocks of American companies available for trading in R Trader, and improved the platform’s functionality. Benefit from all opportunities the updated web terminal has to offer to make your operations with over 12,000 trading instruments more efficient.

More about updates to R Trader :

Over 650 new assets The list of instruments available for trading has been added with over 650 Stocks and CFDs on stocks of the companies that had their IPOs recently, such as Affirm (AFRM), Airbnb (ABNB), Bumble (BMBL), Coupang (CPNG), Roblox (RBLX). In addition to that, there is an opportunity to invest in SPAC, which has been hyping all over the stock market recently. Corporate actions – right on the charts Major corporate actions can be now tracked right on the charts. This new feature makes following the news of the companies you’re interested in more convenient. Opportunity to hide accounts Now you can see only those accounts that are frequently used, while all other accounts can be hidden from the terminal panel. It won’t have any influence on their activity as you can unhide them at any moment and they will be displayed on the screen again. New languages and analytical tools Within the frameworks of the update, we’ve added such analytical tools as UK Top Losers, Gainers, Volume leaders. Also, the terminal is now available in new languages – Portuguese and Thai. More flexible settings History of orders and transactions can be filtered by instruments.

Server time is now displayed at the bottom of the screen, while the client time – in the “Contract specification” section.

Watchlists can be now navigated from a keyboard.

Any indicator or other technical analysis element can be removed with the “Delete” key. Enhanced capabilities of the mobile version More convenient Watchlists management.

New graphs and indicators in Charts.

Corporate actions

R StocksTrader All opportunities R Trader has to offer – in your iPhone

Add new assets to your investment portfolio and benefit from all opportunities of the updated platform to improve your trading results. If you’re unfamiliar with the multi-asset platform, open an account and get access to trading more than 12,000 instruments.

