RoboForex News

RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (May holidays)

26.04.2021 / 09:00

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that due to the May holidays in the European countries and Russia, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on USDRUB

  • May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
  • May 10th, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 11th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on Russian GDRs

  • May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on CFDs on UK stocks

  • May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on USDRUB

  • May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
  • May 10th, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 11th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

