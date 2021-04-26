RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (May holidays)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that due to the May holidays in the European countries and Russia, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on USDRUB
- May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
- May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
- May 10th, 2021 – no trading.
- May 11th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on Russian GDRs
- May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
- May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on CFDs on UK stocks
- May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
- May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on USDRUB
- May 3rd, 2021 – no trading.
- May 4th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
- May 10th, 2021 – no trading.
- May 11th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team