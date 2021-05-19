Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Whit Monday)

19.05.2021 / 14:34

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that due to the Whit Monday in several European countries, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on CFDs on the German index DE30Cash

  • May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on CFDs on GER30 and FRA40 indixes

  • May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Trading schedule on CFDs on German, Austrian, Danish, Norwegian, and France stocks

  • May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
  • May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

