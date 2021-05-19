RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Whit Monday)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that due to the Whit Monday in several European countries, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on CFDs on the German index DE30Cash
- May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
- May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on CFDs on GER30 and FRA40 indixes
- May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
- May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on German, Austrian, Danish, Norwegian, and France stocks
- May 24th, 2021 – no trading.
- May 25th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team