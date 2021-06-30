RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Independence Day in the USA)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that on July 5th, 2021 due to the celebration of Independence Day in the USA, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks

R Trader platform

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil)

Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, and NAS100) and the Japanese index (J225Cash)

Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks

Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs

cTrader platform

Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team