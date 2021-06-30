RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Independence Day in the USA)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that on July 5th, 2021 due to the celebration of Independence Day in the USA, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD), US indices (US30Cash, US500Cash, and USTECHCash), the Japanese index J225Cash, and CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI)
- July 5th, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks
- July 5th, 2021 – no trading.
- July 6th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD) and CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil)
- July 5th, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, and NAS100) and the Japanese index (J225Cash)
- July 5th, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks
- July 5th, 2021 – no trading.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs
- July 5th, 2021 – no trading.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD and XAGUSD)
- July 5th, 2021 – trading stops at 7:40 PM server time.
- July 6th, 2021 – trading starts as usual.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team