RoboForex gives away $1,100,000 among its clients and partners

Dear Clients and Partners,
Join the promotion for $1,100,000 to celebrate RoboForex’s 11th birthday! Each month from July 2021 to April 2022, there will be a giveaway of money prizes among traders with Prime account, Partners, and CopyFX Traders with Prime accounts.
The prize pool of each giveaway is $110,000.
You can receive one coupon in all three categories each month.
Your prize can be immediately withdrawn from the account or used in further trading.
Trade with the best conditions: spreads from 0, commission for the trading volume of 1 million USD decreased to 10 USD. leverage up to 1:300.
Deposit at least 300 USD to your account.
Perform at least 3* lots of trading operations per month
* - Only the positions in currency pairs and metals opened in the current month are taken into account
Attract clients to trade and receive up to 60% of the Company’s revenue
Partner commission at month-end is at least 300 USD
Earn on your strategies at CopyFX and increase your chances to win a prize.
Make the Top-30 of the best CopyFX Traders on Prime accounts in the current month.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team