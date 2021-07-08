Sign InOpen an account
RoboForex News

RoboForex gives away $1,100,000 among its clients and partners

08.07.2021 / 14:38

Dear Clients and Partners,

Join the promotion for $1,100,000 to celebrate RoboForex’s 11th birthday! Each month from July 2021 to April 2022, there will be a giveaway of money prizes among traders with Prime account, Partners, and CopyFX Traders with Prime accounts.

Over 500 for the total of $1,100,000

will be given away over 10 months

  • 54 winners each month

    The prize pool of each giveaway is $110,000.

  • Up to 3 chances to win

    You can receive one coupon in all three categories each month.

  • Prizes up to $20,000

    Your prize can be immediately withdrawn from the account or used in further trading.

How to join?

Receive Coupons for fulfilling the conditions below. You can participate in monthly giveaways and receive Coupons in all 3 categories.

  1. Traders with Prime accounts

    Trade with the best conditions: spreads from 0, commission for the trading volume of 1 million USD decreased to 10 USD. leverage up to 1:300.

    Conditions for receiving a Coupon:

    • Deposit at least 300 USD to your account.

    • Perform at least 3* lots of trading operations per month

    * - Only the positions in currency pairs and metals opened in the current month are taken into account

    Open Prime account

  2. Partners

    Attract clients to trade and receive up to 60% of the Company’s revenue

    Conditions for receiving a Coupon:

    • Partner commission at month-end is at least 300 USD

    Become Partner

  3. CopyFX Traders

    Earn on your strategies at CopyFX and increase your chances to win a prize.

    Conditions for receiving a Coupon:

    • Make the Top-30 of the best CopyFX Traders on Prime accounts in the current month.

    Open CopyFX Prime account

Join the offer right now, take part in as many giveaways as possible, and increase your chance to win. Good luck!

Join
More about the promotion

Sincerely,
RoboForex team

Back to list
RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport