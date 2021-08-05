RoboForex receives the “Most Transparent Broker (Global) 2021” award

Dear Clients and Partners,

in 2021, RoboForex was nominated at the World Economic Magazine Award and received the title of “Most Transparent Broker (Global) 2021”.

We know how much traders appreciate honest conditions and transparency of trading, that’s why we’re doing our best to make all financial processes as faultless as possible. Every month, RoboForex provides information about 5,000 anonymous transactions for analysis and confirmation of order execution quality. The company was successfully verified by Verify My Trade to confirm its compliance with the high standards of The Financial Commission.

Another achievement of RoboForex, the “Most Transparent Broker” nomination, proves that we’re moving in the right direction and motivates us to be better and more effective in improving the services and products we provide our clients with.