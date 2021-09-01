RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (Labor Day in the USA)

Dear Clients and Partners,
We’re informing you that due to Labor Day in the USA on September 6th 2021, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.
MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (WTI, Brent)
- September 6th, 2021 - trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US500Cash, US30Cash, USTechCash) and Japanese index JP225Cash
- September 6th, 2021 - trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks
- September 6th, 2021 - no trading.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
R Trader platform
Trading schedule on US stocks and ETFs
- September 6th, 2021 - no trading.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US stocks and ETFs
- September 6th, 2021 - no trading.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on CFDs on US indices (US500, US30, NAS100) and Japanese Indice JPY225
- September 6th, 2021 - no trading.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) and CFDs on Crude Oil (BRENT.oil, WTI.oil)
- September 6th, 2021 - trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
cTrader platform
Trading schedule on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
- September 6th, 2021 - trading stops at 7:45 PM server time.
- September 7th, 2021 - trading starts as usual.
Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.
* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed by the provider.
Sincerely,
RoboForex team