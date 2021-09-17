RoboForex: important information relating to the .DE30Cash (GER30) instrument

Dear Client,

We’re informing you that the formation principle of the German stock index, which is represented in our platforms as .DE30Cash and GER30, will be changed. Starting from September 20th, it will consist of 40 assets instead of 30 assets earlier.

Changes in MetaTrader 4/5 platforms

On September 18th-19th, .DE30Cash and DE30Cash will be switched to the "Close Only" mode in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. All pending orders in these instruments will be deleted. At the same time, "Stop Loss" and "Take Profit" levels in open positions will remain intact.

If you have open positions in these instruments, you need to close them before December 30th, 2021. All positions that remain open at the end of the trading session on December 30th, 2021, will be closed during the trading session on December 31st, 2021, at the quotes valid at that moment.

Starting from September 20th, 2021, instead of .DE30Cash and DE30Cash, you will be able to trade .DE40Cash and DE40Cash respectively. Please consider this information when planning your trading activity and reconfigure trading algorithms affected by the above-mentioned changes.

Changes in the R StocksTrader platform

In the R StocksTrader platform, the existing instrument, GER30 will be renamed to GER40 on September 18th-19th and it will affect both new and open positions. Starting from September 20th, the instrument will be available for trading as usual.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team