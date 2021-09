Dear Clients and Partners,

Starting September 27th, 2021, an updated version of the Client Agreement will come into effect.

The new version contains new Articles 1.16, 3.12, 7.9, 13.25, amendments to Articles 3.10, 4.11, 6.18.1, 6.18.2, and 6.18.3, as well as the "Terms and Interpretation" section.

The latest version of the regulatory document is already available for reading on the "Examples of Agreements" page of our website.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team