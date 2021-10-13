RoboForex wins the “Best Affiliate Programme (Global)” award

Dear Clients and Partners,

In autumn 2021, RoboForex received the “Best Affiliate Programme (Global)” award at one of the world’s leading events in the sphere of Forex and finance, “Global Forex Awards 2021 – Retail”. RoboForex’s Affiliate program was highly appreciated by users and got the most votes.

Best Affiliate

Programme (Global) 2021

Global Forex Awards

RoboForex would like to thank everyone who voted for their trust. Such results inspire us and give us a reason for further development and improvement. RoboForex strives to provide traders with the most favourable trading conditions, including the ones that attract new clients to the company. Now it’s time for you to assess them: 50% of the company’s revenue.

No restrictions on deals and payouts.

Daily payouts to your account.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team