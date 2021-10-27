RoboForex: changes in trading schedule (revert to Standard Time and Unity Day)

Dear Clients and Partners,

We’re informing you that on October 31st, 2021, European countries will revert from Daylight Saving Time to Standard time. In the USA, the same will happen on November 7th, 2021. As a result, there will be some changes in the trading schedule*.

In addition to that, due to the public holiday in Russia, Unity Day, USDRUB will be traded according to the changed schedule on November 4th, 2021.

MetaTrader 4 / MetaTrader 5 platforms

Schedule for trading on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM.

, trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): Starting 8 November 2021, Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM .

, trading on CFDs on US indices will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, CFDs on US indices will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (Brent and WTI) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on CFDs on Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM .

, trading on CFDs on Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, CFDs on Oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on US stocks From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 03:31 PM - 09:59 PM .

, trading on CFDs on US stocks will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, CFDs on US stocks will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading on USDRUB Starting 1 November 2021 , the USDRUB currency pair will be traded according to a new schedule.

Trading session (server time): 09:00 AM - 5:30 PM .

, the USDRUB currency pair will be traded according to a new schedule. Trading session (server time): . 4 November 2021 - no trading.

- no trading. 5 November 2021 - trading starts as usual.

R StocksTrader platform

Schedule for trading on US stocks, CFDs on US stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on ETFs From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 03:30 PM - 10:00 PM .

, trading will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on US indices (US30, US500, NAS100) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 09:00 AM - 10:00 PM. .

, trading will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, the above-mentioned instruments will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM .

, trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading CFDs on oil (BRENT.oil and WTI.oil) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on CFDs on Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 02:00 AM - 10:15 PM .

, trading on CFDs on Oil will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, CFDs on Oil will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

cTrader platform

Schedule for trading CFDs on Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD) From 1 to 5 November 2021 , trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time).

Trading session (server time): 12:05 AM - 10:59 PM .

, trading on Metals will be opened and closed 1 hour earlier than usual (server time). Trading session (server time): . Starting 8 November 2021, Metals will be available for trading within the operating range of the contract specifications.

Schedule for trading on USDRUB Starting 1 November 2021, the USDRUB currency pair will be traded according to a new schedule.

Trading session (server time): 09:00 AM - 5:30 PM .

the USDRUB currency pair will be traded according to a new schedule. Trading session (server time): . 4 November 2021 - no trading.

- no trading. 5 November 2021 - trading starts as usual.

Please, note that on 5 November 2021, trading on all instruments in all platforms will be closed at 11:00 PM server time.

In addition to that, from 1 to 5 November 2021, the bank rollover time will be from 10:45 PM to 11:15 PM server time. This might lead to short-term interruptions in quoting and significant widening of spreads.

Please, take into account these changes in schedule when planning your trading activity.

* – This schedule is for informational purposes only and may be changed.

Sincerely,

RoboForex team